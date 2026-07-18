New Format, Big Payouts Highlight 2026 Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 130th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo officially got underway Friday, welcoming some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from across the globe to Frontier Park.

While the history of CFD runs deep, the 2026 installment features an array of changes to the rodeo format, schedule and facilites. Here is a look at what to expect at The Daddy of ’Em All.

New Schedule, New Path to the Short-Go

The biggest change has already taken place. CFD performances generally start the Saturday before the last full week of the month of July and run for nine days, ending on championship Sunday.

This year, an additional day of competition was added, meaning the rodeo started on Friday. There will be six qualifying shows before three semifinals (Thursday-Saturday) determine who competes at Sunday’s short-go.

That extra day has also meant the removal of slack ahead of the main performances. Now, steer roping is the only non-performance event taking place for the finals.

All competitors in the field had to qualify for CFD either based on the PRCA/WPRA world standings, success at the circuit level or by their finish at several qualifying rodeos, like the Lakeside Rodeo in California or Rodeo Killeen in Texas.

For roughstock competitors, the top six from each performance advance to the semifinals. In PRCA timed events, the top five move on, while another group of 24 cowboys who finished just shy in tie-down and steer wrestling will be eligible to return for a wild card round, securing one of three spots.

Barrel racers and breakaway ropers will not have a wild card opportunity to return to the field

Bigger Payday

Adjusting to the new format has been a big change for many in the rodeo industry, as the opportunities to compete at one of ProRodeo’s most prestigious events are now limited in comparison to previous years.

But the shift has yielded one positive for contestants – more lucrative payouts.

CFD’s purse has increased from $770,000 to $960,000, giving competitors a chance to add some significant prize money to their ledger.

Expanded Facilities

Previous CFD attendees will have a lot of navigating to figure out as the rodeo grounds have seen significant changes in the last year.

The Indian Village, which had previously been near the southern end of the grounds, is now located next to the Old West Museum, spanning almost four acres. This history-rich site is essentially a living museum, with live demonstrations and ceremonies scheduled throughout the week.

Additionally, the new boxes, suites and viewing deck over Chute 9 have changed the arena aesthetics, offering updated amenities and an enhanced experience.

Afterhours Entertainment

The rodeo isn’t the only thing bringing the park to life, as a robust night show schedule is on top. Along with two nights of Xtreme Bulls (July 20-21), there will be concerts from Zach Top, Riley Green, The Red Clay Strays and more. A complete schedule is here:

Friday, July 17: Treaty Oak Revival

Saturday, July 18: Alex Warren

Sunday, July 19: The Red Clay Strays

Monday and Tuesday, July 20-21: Xtreme Bulls

Wednesday, July 22: Riley Green

Thursday, July 23: Blake Shelton

Friday, July 24: Hardy

Saturday, July 25: Zach Top

For more on what’s going to be taking place at CFD, including events around town and more, visit CFDRodeo.com .