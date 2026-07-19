John Douch's Record Year Keeps Getting Better

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – John Douch didn’t have much time to dwell on his run during Friday’s open performance at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. After all, he had a flight to catch.

His 12.6-second time was seventh in the round, just three-tenths of a second off from earning a spot in the tie-down roping semifinals. Only one cowboy in the group of 12 finished in under 11 seconds.

Disappointed for a moment, but for Douch it was on to the next one – which happened to be a two-plus hour flight west in Salinas, Calif.

“We tied them this morning and my calf was supposed to be pretty good but they’re a lot different when you’re roping from a horse,” Douch said with a laugh.

Friday’s result will go down as a blip in an otherwise stellar season for the Huntsville, Texas native. A year after making his fifth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and finishing fifth in the world, Douch picked up big money during winter at places like Fort Worth and San Antonio. He added additional money during the spring to remain well inside the top 10.

Then the calendar turned to July.

Douch picked up more than $15,800 with a pair of wins over the weekend. He then went to the Calgary Stampede and kept it rolling, placing in three rounds before finishing third in the finals. He left Alberta with an additional $24,500. Last weekend, he won both rodeos he took part in, capturing more than $12,700 between the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Rooftop Rodeo in Estes Park, Colo.

“I had an OK winter. I like to get outside of Reno with about $65,000. I ended up at Reno with $64,000. Over the Fourth, I won about $15,000 and it’s kind of just kept rolling,” Douch said. “My confidence is pretty high. When you’ve got a good calf, you just go through the motions and make the best run possible.”

All told, Douch has $119,555 in earnings, placing him third in the PRCA World Standings going into the weekend.

While CFD didn’t add anything to his ledger yet, Douch could come back as a wild card qualifier later during the rodeo, giving him a second shot at making the semifinals.

If that doesn’t work out, there’s still a lot of competition out there. And Douch is ready for whatever comes next.

“It feels pretty good, being third in the world. I’ve got a lot of money won, but there’s a lot more rodeo to go,” Douch said.