College Rodeo Athletes Are Back in Action for Spring Season With Sights on 2025 CNFR
As the cold winter months begin to wind down, rodeo athletes across the country are starting to hit the road again. With a packed spring schedule, 11 regions of collegiate athletes are back to balancing rodeo season and academics. The 2025 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) will return to Casper, Wyo. from June 15–21. With half the season remaining, teams are gearing up for their best performances after fine-tuning in the practice pen this winter.
While some southern regions have already kicked off their season, others will hold off until later in the year due to climate. At the end of the spring season, the top three contestants in the standings in each event in each region will earn their spot at the CNFR and a chance at a national title.
Big Sky Region
In the Big Sky Region, Montana State University leads the men's and women's team standings. They will hold off until April to kick off their spring season. The eight colleges or universities will travel to Bozeman, Havre, Miles City, and Missoula to finish out the season. Due to weather, travel, and time constrictions, they will have two rodeos back to back in Bozeman and Miles City to make a total of 6 spring rodeos.
4/10 - 4/11: Montata State University #1 - Bozeman, Mont.
4/12-4/13: Montana State University #2 - Bozeman, Mont.
4/18-4/19: Montana State University-Northern - Havre, Mont.
4/24-4/25: Miles Community College #1 - Miles City, Mont.
4/26-4/27: Miles Community College #2 - Miles City, Mont.
5/2-5/3: University of Montana - Missoula, Mont.
Central Plains Region
Kansas and Oklahoma schools make up the Central Plains Region. Fort Scott Community College has a hefty lead on the men's side of things, and Southwestern Oklahoma State University is leading the women's standings. They have yet to begin their spring travel, but will head to Fort Scott, Kansas March 7-9. After Fort Scott, they will take a month's break before going four weekends in a row to wind down the season.
3/7-3/9: Fort Scott Community College - Fort Scott, Kans.
4/4-4/6: Garden City Community College - Garden City, Kans.
4/10-4/12: Southwestern Oklahoma State University - Weatherford, Okla.
4/17-4/19: Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kans.
4/24-4/26: Panhandle State University - Guymon, Okla.
Central Rocky Mountain Region
The Central Rocky Mountain Region hosts the CNFR in Casper each year, but before that, their own schools and contestants compete for a chance to qualify. To kick off the spring, they will travel to Gillete, Wyo. March 14-16. Currently leading the men's team standings is the University of Wyoming, closely followed by Casper College. Gillette College is on top by a landslide in the women's standings.
3/14-3/16: Gillete College - Gillette, Wyo.
3/28-3/30: Eastern Wyoming College - Torrington, Wyo.
4/4-4/6: Colorado State University - Loveland, Colo.
4/11-4/13: Casper College - Casper, Wyo.
4/25-4/27: University of Wyoming - Laramie, Wyo.
Grand Canyon Region
Starting March 1, in Tucson, the New Mexico State University Rodeo Team will aim to maintain their lead. They currently hold the top spots in the men's and women's team standings. Tuscon will kick off the spring season for them and the rest of the Grand Canyon Region.
3/1: Univeristy of Arizonia - Tuscon, Ariz.
3/8: Central Arizonia College #1 - Casa Grande, Ariz.
3/9: Central Arizonia College #2 - Casa Grande, Ariz.
3/22-3/23: Cochise College #2 - Ft Huachuca, Ariz.
4/11-4/12: New Mexico State University - Las Cruces, NM
4/26-2/27: Grand Canyon Regional #2 - Payson, Ariz.
5/2-5/3: Grand Canyon Regional #3 - Payson, Ariz.
Great Plains Region
The Great Plains Region includes schools from multiple states. Currently leading the way in the men's team standings is Mid-Plains Community College out of North Platte, Nebr. On the women's side of things, it's the Spearfish, South Dakota team from Black Hills State University sitting on top. They have four rodeos remaining to wrap up the year.
3/28-3/29: Iowa State University - Ames, Iowa
4/11-4/12: South Dakota State University - Brookings, SD
4/25-4/26: Black Hills State University - Spearfish, SD
5/2-5/3: University of Nebraska - Lincoln, Nebr.
Northwest Region
The cold might stick around for a while in the Northwest, but they are still prepared for rodeo season beginning middle of March! The men's team standings are tight with Treasure Valley Community College currently leading. Close behind is Walla Walla Community College. Blue Mountain Community Colleges comes in third in the men's barely but is leading the women's standings too. The Northwest Region will run several two-header rodeos this spring before sending the top three to the CNFR.
3/14: Northwest Regional #3 - Walla Walla, Wash.
3/15-3/16: Walla Walla Community College - Walla Walla, Wash.
4/4: Northwest Regional #4 - Ontario, Oreg.
4/5: Treasure Valley Community College - Ontario, Oreg.
4/25: Northwest Regional #5 - Pendleton, Oreg.
4/26: Blue Mountain Community College - Pendleton, Oreg.
Ozark Region
As the spring season begins, the Ozark Region's collegiate rodeo teams are gearing up for another competitive year. Missouri Valley College continues to dominate on the men's side while the University of West Alabama has taken over the top women's spot. They have only had four rodeos so far, and are just about to take off to finish the season with six more.
3/6 - 3/8: Arkansas Tech University - Searcy, Arka.
3/13-3/15: East Mississippi Community College - Meridan, Miss.
3/20-3/22: Pear River Community College - Poplarville, Miss.
4/17-4/19: University of Tennessee Martin - Martin, Tenn.
4/24-4/26: Northwest Mississippi Community College - Senatobia, Miss.
Rocky Mountain Region
In the center of the Rocky Mountains, are ten colleges or universities battling for Rocky Mountain Region titles. After the fall season, Idaho State University is sitting on top of the men's and women's standings. The mountain travel will begin in March as the spring season kicks off.
3/7 - 3/8: College of Southern Idaho - Twin Falls, Idah.
3/14-3/15: Weber State University -Tremonton, Utah
3/21-3/22: Snow College - Salina, Utah
4/11-4/12: Colorado Mesa University - Grand Junction, Colo.
4/25 - 4/26: Utah Valley University - Spanish Fork, Utah.
Southern Region
The southern region already kicked off its spring season. Warm weather helped the anticipation. They started at the end of January in Commerce, Texas. Including that weekend, Panola College leads the men's standings and Texas A&M University leads the women's. They will have one rodeo end of February, and then take a break until April.
2/28 - 3/1: Texas A&M University - Bryan, Texas
4/4 - 4/5: Trinity Valley Community College - Athens, Texas
4/11-4/12: Wharton County Junior College - Wharton, Texas
4/25-4/26: Hill College - Hillsboro, Texas
Southwest Region
In the heart of cowboy country is the largest NIRA region; home to 18 colleges and universities. Tarleton State University has a commanding lead in both the men's and women's team standings. They are looking to defend their national title from last year, as the 2024 Mens Champions and Reserve Women's Champions. With five rodeos left to go, they will kick off in Odessa, Texas.
2/27 - 3/1: Odessa College - Odessa, Texas
3/27-3/29: Ranger College - Sweetwater, Texas
4/3-4/5: Western Texas College - Snyder, Texas
4/10-4/12 - Howard County Junior College - Big Spring, Texas
4/24-4/26 - Tarleton State University - Stephenville, Texas
West Coast Region
Cal Poly Rodeo has won more national titles than any other college rodeo program and is out for more this year. They are dominating the West Coast Region men's and women's standings. Six rodeos remain in the region.
3/28: Coalinga College - Coalinga, Cali.
3/29 - 3/30: Allan Hancock College - Santa Maria, Cali.
4/11: Cuesta College - San Luis Obispo, Cali.
4/12: Cal Poly State University - San Luis Obispo, Cali.
5/2: University of Nevada #1 - Las Vegas, Nev.
5/3: University of Nevada #2 - Las Vegas, Nev.