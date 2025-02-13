Colorado Bull Fighter Family Reaching Out for Support After Car Accident
The family of LaSalle, Colo. bull fighter, Dillon Forbes, is requesting prayers as he was injured in severe car accident between Longmont and Berthoud, Colo. on February 12, 2025.
The two-car crash happened suddenly with icy Colorado conditions definitely being factored into the cause of the crash. Forbes was ejected from his vehicle after colliding with another car Wednesday morning. Though the injuries are critical, Forbes is stable in the hospital. Both parties involved were admitted to the hospital, but fortunately no fatalities are reported.
Dillon, aka "Poncho", is a bull fighter and uses his talents and skills to protect others inside the rodeo arena. Forbes can be found at many local rodeos protecting the young cowboys and cowgirls competing.
Now his family is asking for prayers for his protection after the accident has left him in need of multiple surgeries. Many are hoping for a speedy recovery, but the news looks like Forbes has a long road ahead of him.
Forbes spends much of his time contributing his time and services at rodeos or events. He always is willing to do whatever it takes, from barrel setting, fighting bulls and just in general lending a hand to the rodeo companies and producers.
Forbes had just returned home from Otero Junior College where he received his credentials to begin his career in the cattle industry doing artificial insemination. Currently Forbes is a day labor cowboy for multiple families and ranches in northeastern Colorado.
The generous hearted cowboy is in stable condition and said to be in "good spirits". He is scheduled for his first surgery Thursday, February 13 and if everything goes well with the first surgery, he will undergo another surgery Monday, February 17.
Everyone at Rodeo On SI is sending prayers for a full and speedy recovery to this Colorado cowboy.