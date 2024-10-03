Colorado Professional Rodeo Association Champions Crowned at 49th Finals
The CPRA was created as an avenue for the cowboys and cowgirls who may not be able to rodeo full time, but still want to compete at a professional, circuit oriented series of rodeos.
The Year End Rookie of the Year title went to Makaylee Fischer. The Year End All Around Cowgirl and Cowboy were Macklynn Greenhalgh and Tuff Ramsey. The CPRA Finals High Money Cowgirl was Loralee Ward and Brensen Bartlett was the High Money Cowboy.
Bull Riding
Year End: Brensen Bartlett
Finals: Brensen Bartlett
Rookie of the Year: Mason Reine
Finals Aggregate: Brensen Bartlett
Round One: Brensen Bartlett
Round Two: Nate Hoey
Round Three: Nate Hoey
CPRA Finals Qualifiers: Brensen Bartlett, Nate Hoey, Rowdy Hughson, Cooper McClain, Andrew McWilliams, Logan Durham, Cael Etcheverry, Jacob Deacon, Ryley Lane, Cauy Etcheverry, Mason Reine, Colton Kent
Team Roping
Year End: Austin Crist and JW Borrego
Finals: Austin Crist and JW Borrego
Rookie of the Year Header: Cameron Capshaw
Rookie of the Year Heeler: Porter Bryant
Finals Aggregate: Austin Crist and JW Borrego
Round One: Travis Bounds and Hank Bounds
Round Two: Brayden Fillmore and Josh Fillmore
Round Three: Josh Kurfiss and Joey Menegatti
CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Heading: Austin Crist, Brayden Fillmore, Tuff Ramsey, Wade Kreutzer, Cameron Capshaw, Kyon Kreutzer, Josh Kurfiss, Willow Wilson, Gary Haynes, Travis Bounds, Kyle Roberts, Corey Whinnery
CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Heeling: JW Borrego, Josh Fillmore, Joe Roderick, Clancey Kreutzer, Lance Allen, Berdell Greenhalgh, Joey Menegatti, Todd Wilson, Pake Younger, Hank Bounds, Justin Price, Calvin Brevik
Barrel Racing
Year End: SI Rodeo's very own deputy editor, Laura Lambert! Congratulations, Laura and thank you for all you do for SI Rodeo and the team.
Finals: Loralee Ward
Rookie of the Year: Josey McClain
Finals Aggregate: Loralee Ward
Round One: Loralee Ward
Round Two: Loralee Ward
Round Three: Loralee Ward
CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Laura Lambert, Bonnie Wheatley, Taylor Robson, Dolly Diodosio, Dalene Harthun, Sami Jo Buum, Carol Ruggieri, Josey McClain, Sydni Blanchard, Sara Redden, Loralee Ward, Tess Younger
Mixed Team Roping
Year End: Peyton Crowder
Finals: Sabrina Kreutzer
Rookie of the Year: Makaylee Fischer
Finals Aggregate: Sabrina Kreutzer
Round One: Jayla Reed
Round Two: Willow Wilson
Round Three: Katie Jolly
CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Peyton Crowder, Macklynn Greenhalgh, Willow Wilson, Jayla Reed, Katlyn Norelll, Connie Harris, Chelsie Cranson, Sabrina Kreutzer, Katie Jolly, Teresa Brevik, Jessie Miller, Jordyn Kurfiss
Saddle Bronc Riding
Year End: Colton Williams
Finals: Colton Williams
Rookie of the Year: Traven Sharon
Aggregrate: Colton Williams
Round One: Brady Love
Round Two: Traven Sharon
Round Three: Colton Williams
CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Colton Williams, Traven Sharon, Colt Lewis, Andrew Schneider, Jonas Bushong, Nile Thompson, Cole Hoffman, Kolt Ferguson, Brayden Betsworth, Brady Love
Breakaway Roping
Year End: Katie Jolly
Finals: Sarah Campbell
Rookie of the Year: Makaylee Fischer
Aggregate: Sarah Campbell
Round One: Sarah Campbell
Round Two: Shanni Shipley
Round Three: Macklynn Greenhalgh and Willow Wilson
CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Katie Jolly, Macklynn Greenhalgh, Willow Wilson, Mandy Rush, Bucki Shepherd, Jessi Miller, Shanni Shipley, Chelsie Cranson, Devan McAdow, Cara Liggett, Sarah Campbell, Dara Belew
Tie Down Roping
Year End: Caleb Adle
Finals: Riley Pruitt
Rookie of the Year: Pepper Rhyne
Aggregate: Riley Pruitt
Round One: Riley Pruitt
Round Two: Riley Pruitt
Round Three: Jase Staudt
CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Caleb Adle, Ross McAdow, Riley Pruitt, Boedy Lambert, Jase Staudt, Cole Kadrie, Luke Meier, Kyle Belew, Chance Wall, Cody Redden, Brian Gillen, Wade Pettijohn
Steer Wrestling
Year End: Hadley Jackson
Finals: Kalane Anders
Rookie of the Year: Walker Polhamus
Aggregate: Kalane Anders
Round One: Hadley Jackson
Round Two: Hadley Jackson
Round Three: Kalane Anders
CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Cody Pratt, Tuff Ramsey, Jimmy Allen, Hadley Jackson, Cody Mumma, Justin Barhite, Brady Buum, Cody Redden, Rick Petersen, Walker Polhamus, Kalane Anders, Eric Brynildson
Bareback Riding
Year End: Dalton Williams
Finals: Dalton Williams
Rookie of the Year: WJ Ellerman
Aggregate: Dalton Williams
Round One: Dalton Williams
Round Two: Dalton Williams
Round Three: Dalton Williams
CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Dalton Williams, Tucker Jacobson, Tyler Ferguson, WJ Ellerman, Kory Hart, Jayce Harrison, Berenger Frantz