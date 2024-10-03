Rodeo Daily

Colorado Professional Rodeo Association Champions Crowned at 49th Finals

Montrose, Colorado hosted the CPRA finals, where year-end and finals champions are determined

Teal Stoll

2024 CPRA Finals Logo
2024 CPRA Finals Logo / CPRA Facebook

The CPRA was created as an avenue for the cowboys and cowgirls who may not be able to rodeo full time, but still want to compete at a professional, circuit oriented series of rodeos.

The Year End Rookie of the Year title went to Makaylee Fischer. The Year End All Around Cowgirl and Cowboy were Macklynn Greenhalgh and Tuff Ramsey. The CPRA Finals High Money Cowgirl was Loralee Ward and Brensen Bartlett was the High Money Cowboy.

Bull Riding

Year End: Brensen Bartlett

Finals: Brensen Bartlett

Rookie of the Year: Mason Reine

Finals Aggregate: Brensen Bartlett

Round One: Brensen Bartlett

Round Two: Nate Hoey

Round Three: Nate Hoey

CPRA Finals Qualifiers: Brensen Bartlett, Nate Hoey, Rowdy Hughson, Cooper McClain, Andrew McWilliams, Logan Durham, Cael Etcheverry, Jacob Deacon, Ryley Lane, Cauy Etcheverry, Mason Reine, Colton Kent

Team Roping

Year End: Austin Crist and JW Borrego

Finals: Austin Crist and JW Borrego

Rookie of the Year Header: Cameron Capshaw

Rookie of the Year Heeler: Porter Bryant

Finals Aggregate: Austin Crist and JW Borrego

Round One: Travis Bounds and Hank Bounds

Round Two: Brayden Fillmore and Josh Fillmore

Round Three: Josh Kurfiss and Joey Menegatti

CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Heading: Austin Crist, Brayden Fillmore, Tuff Ramsey, Wade Kreutzer, Cameron Capshaw, Kyon Kreutzer, Josh Kurfiss, Willow Wilson, Gary Haynes, Travis Bounds, Kyle Roberts, Corey Whinnery

CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Heeling: JW Borrego, Josh Fillmore, Joe Roderick, Clancey Kreutzer, Lance Allen, Berdell Greenhalgh, Joey Menegatti, Todd Wilson, Pake Younger, Hank Bounds, Justin Price, Calvin Brevik

Barrel Racing

Year End: SI Rodeo's very own deputy editor, Laura Lambert! Congratulations, Laura and thank you for all you do for SI Rodeo and the team.

Finals: Loralee Ward

Rookie of the Year: Josey McClain

Finals Aggregate: Loralee Ward

Round One: Loralee Ward

Round Two: Loralee Ward

Round Three: Loralee Ward

CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Laura Lambert, Bonnie Wheatley, Taylor Robson, Dolly Diodosio, Dalene Harthun, Sami Jo Buum, Carol Ruggieri, Josey McClain, Sydni Blanchard, Sara Redden, Loralee Ward, Tess Younger

Mixed Team Roping

Year End: Peyton Crowder

Finals: Sabrina Kreutzer

Rookie of the Year: Makaylee Fischer

Finals Aggregate: Sabrina Kreutzer

Round One: Jayla Reed

Round Two: Willow Wilson

Round Three: Katie Jolly

CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Peyton Crowder, Macklynn Greenhalgh, Willow Wilson, Jayla Reed, Katlyn Norelll, Connie Harris, Chelsie Cranson, Sabrina Kreutzer, Katie Jolly, Teresa Brevik, Jessie Miller, Jordyn Kurfiss

Saddle Bronc Riding

Year End: Colton Williams

Finals: Colton Williams

Rookie of the Year: Traven Sharon

Aggregrate: Colton Williams

Round One: Brady Love

Round Two: Traven Sharon

Round Three: Colton Williams

CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Colton Williams, Traven Sharon, Colt Lewis, Andrew Schneider, Jonas Bushong, Nile Thompson, Cole Hoffman, Kolt Ferguson, Brayden Betsworth, Brady Love

Breakaway Roping

Year End: Katie Jolly

Finals: Sarah Campbell

Rookie of the Year: Makaylee Fischer

Aggregate: Sarah Campbell

Round One: Sarah Campbell

Round Two: Shanni Shipley

Round Three: Macklynn Greenhalgh and Willow Wilson

CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Katie Jolly, Macklynn Greenhalgh, Willow Wilson, Mandy Rush, Bucki Shepherd, Jessi Miller, Shanni Shipley, Chelsie Cranson, Devan McAdow, Cara Liggett, Sarah Campbell, Dara Belew

Tie Down Roping

Year End: Caleb Adle

Finals: Riley Pruitt

Rookie of the Year: Pepper Rhyne

Aggregate: Riley Pruitt

Round One: Riley Pruitt

Round Two: Riley Pruitt

Round Three: Jase Staudt

CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Caleb Adle, Ross McAdow, Riley Pruitt, Boedy Lambert, Jase Staudt, Cole Kadrie, Luke Meier, Kyle Belew, Chance Wall, Cody Redden, Brian Gillen, Wade Pettijohn

Steer Wrestling

Year End: Hadley Jackson

Finals: Kalane Anders

Rookie of the Year: Walker Polhamus

Aggregate: Kalane Anders

Round One: Hadley Jackson

Round Two: Hadley Jackson

Round Three: Kalane Anders

CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Cody Pratt, Tuff Ramsey, Jimmy Allen, Hadley Jackson, Cody Mumma, Justin Barhite, Brady Buum, Cody Redden, Rick Petersen, Walker Polhamus, Kalane Anders, Eric Brynildson

Bareback Riding

Year End: Dalton Williams

Finals: Dalton Williams

Rookie of the Year: WJ Ellerman

Aggregate: Dalton Williams

Round One: Dalton Williams

Round Two: Dalton Williams

Round Three: Dalton Williams

CPRA Finals Qualifiers - Dalton Williams, Tucker Jacobson, Tyler Ferguson, WJ Ellerman, Kory Hart, Jayce Harrison, Berenger Frantz

Published
Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

Home/News