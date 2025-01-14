Colorado Vs The World Champions Crowned at National Western Stock Show
At the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo., the Colorado Vs The World provides a different take on rodeo. Cowboys and cowgirls in bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding, are chosen from rodeos around the United States or Colorado and then compete against one another in this format.
Colorado rodeos: Denver, Elizabeth, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Estes Park, Loveland, Pueblo, and Wild Card (committee selection).
"World" rodeos: Ft. Worth, Tex., Rapid City, S.D., San Angelo, Tex., Austin, Tex., Houston, Tex., Calgary, AB, Cheyenne, Wyo. and Dodge City, Kan.
The invitational style rodeo has two Semi-Finals performances, one for the World contestants and one for the Colorado contestants. The top four in each event from each semi-finals come back to compete head-to-head as "Colorado Vs The World" for an eight man (or woman, for our barrel racers) showdown in the Finals. The top two athletes in each event then return for a Shootout in the Finals.
Semi Finals
Cinch Jeans World Team Performance - Contestant, Rodeo represented
Bareback Riding: 1, Cooper Bennett, San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show & Rodeo, 85.5, $1,050. 2, Cooper Filipek, Rodeo Rapid City (South Dakota), 84, $750. 3, Clayton Hibler, Calgary Stampede, 80, $650. 4, Ben Kramer, Dodge City (Kansas) Round-Up, 79, $550.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Kalane Anders, Dodge City (Kansas) Round-Up, 3.76 seconds, $1,050. deo Guy, San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo, 4.40, $750. 3, Jacob Edler, Rodeo Austin (Texas), 4.52, $650. 4, Trisyn Kalawaia, RodeoHouston, 4.94, $550.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Luke Shields, Rodeo Rapid City (South Dakota) and Spencer Wright, RodeoHouston, 82 points and $900 each. 3, Cooper Thatcher, San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, 80, $650. Cody Faulkner, Cheyenne Frontier Days, 79, $550.
Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Taryn Boxleitner, Dodge City (Kansas) Round-Up, 15.070, $1,050. 2, Katelyn Scott, Calgary Stampede, 15,342. 3, Amy Jo Reisdorfer, San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, 15.455, $650. 4, Teneille Angland, Rodeo Austin (Texas), 15.551, $550.
Bull Riding: 1, Jate Frost, Dodge City (Kansas) Round-Up, 84 points and $1,167. 2, Jackson Ward, Rodeo Rapid City (South Dakota), 61, $867. 3, Cooper McLain, Calgary Stampede, 30, 767. No other qualified rides.
Pendleton Whisky’s Team Colorado Performance - Contestant, Colorado Rodeo represented
Bareback Riding: 1, Seth Hardwick, Wildcard, 84 points, $1,050. 2, Myles Carlson, National Western Stock Show, 83.5, $750. 3, Hunter Carlson, Pikes Peak or bust Rodeo (Colorado Springs), 82, $650. 4, Tanner Drueke, Greeley Stampede, 81.5, $550.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Tristan Martin, Colorado State Fair (Pueblo), 4.3 secodns, $1,050. 2, Payden McIntyre, Elizabeth Stampede, 4.53, $750. 3, Michael Bates, Greeley Stampede, 6.78, $650. 4, Zach Mamar, Larimer County Fair Rodeo (Loveland), 7.23, $550.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Bailey Small, Colorado State Fair (Pueblo), 86 points, $1,050. 2, Statler Wright, Greeley Stampede, 85.5, $750. 3, Kaden Horrocks, 84.5, Rooftop Rodeo (Estes Park), 84.5, $650. 4, (tie) Wade Stansfield, Elizabeth Stampede and Coleman Shallbetter, Larimer County Fair Rodeo (Loveland), 83 and $375 each.
Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Shali Lord, Rooftop Rodeo (Estes Park), 15.083 seconds, $1,050. 2, Alex Odle, Elizabeth Stampede, 15.234, $750. 3, Kim Schulze, Greeley Stampede, 15.333, $650. 4, Sara Winkelman, Larimer County Fair Rodeo (Loveland), $15.367.
Bull Riding: 1/2. Parker McCown, Rooftop Rodeo (Estes Park), and J.R. Stratford, National Western Stock show, 82 points and $1,300 each. No other qualified rides.
Showdown - Contestant, Team
Bareback Riding:
Semifinals: Ben Kramer, World, 86 points, $1,200. Seth Hardwick, Colorado, 82, $1,200.
Final: Kramer, 90, $8,000
Steer Wrestling:
Semifinals: Nick Guy, World, 4.01 seconds, $1,200. Tristan Martin, Colorado, 4.55, $1,200.
Final: Guy, 4.52, $8,000
Saddle Bronc Riding:
Semifinals: Spencer Wright, World, 83 points, $1,200. Statler Wright, Colorado, 87, $1,200.
Final: Statler Wright, 91, $8,000.
Women’s Barrel Race:
Semifinals: Katelyn Scott, World, 14.894 seconds, $1,200. Alex Odle, Colorado, 15.142, $1,200.
Final: Scott, 15.119, $8,000.
Bull Riding:
Semifinals: Jate Frost, 81 points, World, $1,200. Parker McCown, 76, Colorado, $1,200.
Final: McCown, $8,000.