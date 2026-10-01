Colten Fritzlan Locks Up NFR Return With Duel at the Dunes Victory

The lessons of 2025 became Colten Fritzlan’s motivation for 2026.

Last season, the Rifle, Colo., cowboy made his return to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association after spending a few years competing with the Professional Bull Riders. Fritzlan’s PRCA comeback resulted in more than $111,000 in earnings last season. Turns out, it wasn’t enough.

“It was a big learning moment for me last year not making the NFR,” Fritzlan said, recounting his finish as No. 22 in 2025. “Not that I was worried that it was going to happen again this year, but it was dang sure a driving force for me that when I showed up, I had to stay on my bulls and put my best foot forward.”

Fritzlan entered Duel at the Dunes in Roggen, Colo., looking for some assurance. He came into the competition sitting No. 14 in the PRCA World Standings, putting him dangerously close to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo cutline depending on the day’s results.

One ride later, his ticket back to Las Vegas was officially punched.

Fritzlan was one of only two cowboys to cover a bull at the regular season finale, taking down Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Sugar Coated for a $10,400 payday.

The 81-point ride resulted in his third five-figure payout from an event in the last two months, helping Fritzlan get over the hump and back to NFR. In 2020, he qualified for his first NFR, going on to finish third in the world standings while winning the average title.

The battle with Sugar Coated was nearly a perfect bookend moment to the season as the two faced off with each other in Denver during the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo back in January, with Fritzlan scoring an 84.5-point effort to place eighth in the round.

A few weeks later, the pair met again in San Antonio. This time, the bull won the battle forcing Fritzlan to buck off before the eight-second horn.

“I came in with an even slate today,” Fritzlan joked.

Back in early August, Fritzlan worked his way back into the top 15 with a huge victory at the Cowtown Xtreme Bulls, netting him more than $17,000. He added on some smaller checks later in the month before picking up some four-figure pays in late August and early September.

The final push came over the last few weeks as he earned $10,550 for a runner-up showing in the finals at the Puyallup (Wash.) Rodeo then grabbed a pair of $4,500 checks at the Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., last weekend. Unfortunately, he got bucked off in the eight-man round of that event, missing a significant payout that would have guaranteed him a spot at NFR days ago.

That outcome didn’t seem to phase Fritzlan as he regrouped and took advantage of the last regular season event. The outcome moved him up to No. 12 in the PRCA World Standings as of Thursday morning, giving him more than $167,000 in earnings for the year.

The moment, while a bit stressful, was also rewarding, giving the veteran a chance to truly earn his way back to rodeo’s biggest stage this December.

“The perspective that I’ve gained this year and the knowledge with everything, it’s been awesome,” Fritzlan said. “Everybody sees me riding my bulls and it’s been awesome, but I’m thankful to ride consistent. I’ve got an awesome team behind me. My family is great and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Other Results

Bareback rider Bradlee Miller continued his stay atop the PRCA World Standings thanks to a win in the shootout round. Miller left the event with an additional $5,777 in earnings, bested only by Cole Reiner ($5,916). Reiner won the opening round before taking fourth in the shootout.

Saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan came into the day on the bubble, sitting No. 16 in the standings. After taking third in the opening go, he won the shootout round, netting him $5,246 in total earnings. The PRCA has Brennan's season total at an unofficial $158,073, which would earn him a spot at NFR pending an audit of the standings. Waitley Sharon earned the most money from the event, taking home $5,845.