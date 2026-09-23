Bull Riders Looking for Separation, Security in Governor's Cup Showdown

Previous champions. Upstart rookies. Fast risers. Redemption chasers. The 12-man bull riding field at the upcoming Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup features an array of cowboys at various points in their career.

But they all have one focus – leaving Sioux Falls, S.D., with the most money possible and a guaranteed spot at the 2026 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The 12 qualifying bull riders for the 2026 Governor's Cup feature a diverse background and experience set | Courtesy of The Governor's Cup Facebook page

The Sure Things

Unsurprisingly, the top seven riders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings all made the cut, each with more than $200,000 in regular season earnings already to their credit. They’re all bound for Las Vegas this December but what happens this weekend could reshape who comes in as a bonafide contender for the gold buckle.

For rookie Noah Lee, it’s been a rapid ascension to No. 1 in the rankings. Since his first permit ride in February, the Mineral Wells, Texas, product has been nothing short of unstoppable. Despite not being eligible for any of the high-paying winter rodeos, Lee went from unranked to the top spot by mid-July. He comes into the weekend with more than $358,500 in his ledger, putting him about $30,000 ahead of Tristen Hutchings.

While Hutchings is the only man who would catch Lee with a win at the Governor’s Cup, the other riders inside the top seven could certainly trim the gap.

With a win or runner-up showing, Stetson Wright (3rd, $268,676), Luke Mackey (4th, $258,612) and T.J. Gray (5th, $254,147) could each clear or come very close to $300,000 in regular-season earnings over the weekend, bringing them within striking distance of Lee heading into NFR.

And while rookies Hayden Welsh (6th, $234,431) and John Crimber (7th, $218,938) can’t catch Lee solely off results from Sioux Falls, their margin could get a lot tighter depending on how they each ride. The results here could also play a factor in who takes home Resistol Rookie of the Year honors.

Colten Fritzlan is trying to get back to NFR for the first time since 2020. | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

The Middle Men

While the magnificent seven atop the PRCA leaderboard are chasing the leader, there are a trio of riders lurking in the middle of the pack with a lot at stake.

For Qynn Anderson (9th, $183,521), Lane Vaughn (10th, $177,630) and Colten Fritzlan (13th, $156,709), a big weekend in Sioux Falls could be the difference between just making the NFR or being among the contenders.

In 2025, Ky Hamilton left with just shy of $50,000 in earnings after winning the bull riding title at the event. That same outcome would give any of these three cowboys more than $200,000 in regular season earnings, putting them in the mix with the riders currently ahead of them.

Anderson is trying to lock up his second straight appearance in Las Vegas, while Vaughn takes aim at his first trip to NFR. Fritzlan, who has also been competing with PBR in recent years, is trying to make his return to rodeo’s season-culminating event for the first time since winning the NFR Average Title in 2020.

Spoilers and Dark Horses

The final qualifiers offer two of the most interesting storylines.

Jace Trosclair was electric in 2024, winning more than $315,000 on his way to a sixth-place finish in the world standings. His follow-up season was solid but also frustrating. The Chauvin, La., native started the year strong but could never fully recapture the magic from 2024. He missed out on qualifying for the Governor’s Cup in 2025, settling for 21st in the final standings with slightly more than $115,000 in total prize money.

Coming into the competition, Trosclair is No. 17 in the rankings with more than $125,700. A big finish, particularly a win, could vault him into his second NFR qualification in three years.

Meanwhile, for Dakota Hill, it’s truly win or go home.

The Bagwell, Texas cowboy is the enigma in the field. He officially joined the PRCA in 2023, finishing unranked every season. He’s never secured more than $12,726 in earnings during the regular season – until now.

Hill’s breakout run has netted him more than $111,400 already, putting him at No. 22 in the standings. And while a solid showing in Sioux Falls would certainly be a confidence boost, it would do little for his chance of making NFR.

Everything hinges on winning as Hill is approximately $35,650 back of 15th in the PRCA standings. And while there’s a lot of other things that can reshape the standings, Hill’s focus is solely on a monster payday that could take him from well off the cutline to NFR qualifier instantly.