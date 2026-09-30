Duel at the Dunes Offers One Final Chance to Change 2026 NFR Field

There are no more tomorrows for cowboys and cowgirls trying to make their way into the top 15 in the world standings and qualify for the 2026 Wrangler National Finals.

The PRCA regular season ends Wednesday, September 30, and for rough stock contestants, this is it. One final chance to earn their way to Las Vegas.

The invitational brings 20 bareback riders, saddle bronc riders and bull riders. Rodeo Dunes is the final chance to add money to the final tally before the cutoff.

The event carries a combined $60,000 purse and was created specifically to bring some of the best rough stock riders in the country on the final day of the season.

Last year’s inaugural event proved that the date matters. The 2025 Duel at the Dunes paid $66,552 and played a role in the NFR cut line.

Damian Brennan Has One Last Chance

Damian Brennan | Nathan Meyer Photography

Ben Andersen is holding down the No. 15 spot in the saddle bronc riding world standings. He has accumulated $152,778 over the course of the year.

Damian Brennan who is No. 16 has $152,511.

That’s a difference of $266. Read that again. $266.

Both are in Roggen, Colorado and ready to ride.

Andersen drew Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Burial Ground, while Brennan will attempt Texas Toast.

That makes the situation very straightforward. Brennan doesn’t have to win first to create movement and pressure. He just simply needs to get a check.

The same is true for Andersen. There’s no pressure on him unless Brennan does well and then there’s a ton of pressure.

So, really, it’s every man for himself, and they both better be gunning for a check to either earn their way or hold down the position.

Brennan certainly knows how to capitalize on a good draw. He won Round 2 of the 2025 NFR with a 90-point ride.

For Andersen, Burial Ground is an NFR quality horse. The horse was selected for the 2025 NFR and carried Kade Bruno to a 76.75-point ride in Round 2.

There are others that could take advantage as well. Zac Dallas is coming into Wednesday sitting at No. 17 with $144,207 and Brody Cress has $141,087

At the 2025 version of the Duel at the Dunes, the saddle bronc riding paid $4,789 in the first round. The champion in the shootout won $2,500. Given that information, it would be very hard for either Dallas or Cress to move into the top 15.

Bareback and Bull Riding Fields Likely Set

A pickup man and a bareback horse at Duel of the Dunes | 2L Media

In the bareback riding, it is Mason Stuller who is sitting in No. 15 and he is untouchable in the standings. Orin Larsen would be the first guy in the order and he is about $19,000 back.

In the bull riding, Jake Gardner is in the coveted No. 15 spot with $156,069. Clayton Sellars is No. 16 at $142,266 which leaves a difference of $13,803.

Both are in Roggen, but a change is not very likely. Now, in the bull riding, sometimes anything is possible and until the last bull bucks, it could happen.

The Final Countdown

The Duel at the Dunes was designed for breathtaking competition in a wild setting. Twenty contestants in each rough stock event: one rodeo, one final chance.

For the field, this either represents an opportunity to earn a spot or the chance to build momentum and secure a spot.

For two cowboys, Damian Brennan and Ben Andersen, this is it. Just $266 separates the two.