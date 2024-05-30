Contestants Stampede into Colorado to Win Championships
After a 30 year hiatus, the Colorado Stampede is back in Grand Junction with their Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo. The event took place on May 24-26. It began with a Friday night performance, next came the Saturday morning slack that led into the Saturday night performance, and the weekend was topped off with the Sunday night performance.
While 2024 is the first time in 30 years that they have hosted a pro rodeo, and sure won't be the last. Laura Mendel, President and CEO of Colorado Stampede, stated on the final day of the rodeo that this would continue to be a yearly event on Memorial Day Weekend.
This news is surely something to look forward to for the Moutain States Circuit contestants as they stop off there to begin their summer of rodeos. The payout wasn't one to shake a fist at either. The added money of the rodeo was $67,276, an above average amount for the circuit.
The Moutain States Circuit stretches from Colorado to Wyoming. Contestants vie all year to qualify for their spot at the circuit finals in October. Although the majority of the contestants were from Colorado and Wyoming, there were out of circuit players as well. In fact, the majority of the event winners were from states outside the circuit.
Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah handedly won the bull riding on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Eyes Wide Open with a score of 89 points.
Two Utah cowboys, Clint Kap of West Haven and Brad Freeland of Wellsville partnered to win the team roping with a time of 4.4 seconds.
In the bareback riding, Cooper Filipek of Rapid City, S.D. with 86 points slid by Keenan Hayes of Hayden, CO with 85.5 points.
The ladies' events were won by two very well-known women of rodeo. The breakaway roping champion was Danielle Lowman of Gilbert, Ariz. with a blistering time of 1.9 seconds. Roping calves under two seconds is truly a gift for her.
National Finals barrel racer of Dallas, Texas, Fallon Taylor, found herself in the winner's circle after her run of 15.77 seconds.
Colorado Stampede Results, Grand Junction, Colo.
All-around cowboy: Garrett Busby, $1,572, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding:1. Cooper Filipek, 86 points on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Classic Frontier, $1,632; 2. Keenan Hayes, 85.5, $1,236; 3. Monte Downare, 84, $890; 4. Matthew Tuni, 80.5, $593; 5. Moe Heaton, 79, $346; 6. Logan Patterson, 77, $247.
Steer wrestling:1. Gage Hesse, 3.6 seconds, $1,881; 2. Seth Peterson, 4.2, $1,636; 3. Logan Kenline, 4.3, $1,390; 4. Winsten McGraw, 4.8, $1,145; 5. Quint Bell, 5.3, $900; 6. Chisum Docheff, 5.4, $654; 7. (tie) Ty Everson, Jace Logan and Rooster Yazzie, 5.5, $191 each.
Team roping:1. Clint Kap/Brad Freeland, 4.4 seconds, $2,681 each; 2. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.5, $2,331; 3. Hagen Peterson/Chase Tryan, 4.8, $1,982; 4. Cam Jensen/Clayton Symons, 5.0, $1,632; 5. Brian Winn/Taylor Winn, 5.1, $1,282; 6. Cade Bray/Garrett Busby, 5.6, $932; 7. Kasen Brennise/Kole Roberts, 6.3, $583; 8. Gary Haynes/Bryton Scheller, 6.7, $233.
Saddle bronc riding:1. (tie) Coleman Shallbetter, on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Risky Mistress, and Brody Wells, on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Risky Mistress, 87 points, $1,781 each; 3. Cauy Pennington, 82.5, $1,143; 4. (tie) Leon Fountain and Michael Womack, 82, $605 each; 6. (tie) Ira Dickinson and Carter Sandberg, 80, $302 each; 8. Jake Schlattmann, 79.5, $202.
Tie-down roping:1. (tie) J.D. McCuistion and Riley Pruitt, 9.8 seconds, $1,718 each; 3. Josh Jennings, 10.4, $1,358; 4. Jase Staudt, 10.5, $1,119; 5. Ryan Belew, 10.8, $879; 6. Garrett Busby, 11.2, $639; 7. Kyle Dickens, 11.4, $400; 8. Colby Anders, 12.0, $160.
Barrel racing:1. Fallon Taylor, 15.77 seconds, $2,087; 2. (tie) Lauren Butler and Rachel Huerkamp, 15.79, $1,639 each; 4. Ronnie Will, 15.88, $1,292; 5. Kailey Mitton, 15.95, $994; 6. Kim Schulze, 15.97, $795; 7. (tie) Alex Odle and Jentry Vandenberg, 16.00, $497 each; 9. Codi Harman, 16.04, $298; 10. Brandi Giles, 16.05, $199.
Bull riding:1. Josh Frost, 89 points on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Eyes Wide Open, $1,858; 2. Grayson Cole, 85, $1,425; 3. Scottie Knapp, 84.5, $1,053; 4. Tipton Wilson, 81.5, $681; 5. Seth Green, 77, $434; no other qualified rides.
Breakaway roping: 1. Danielle Lowman, 1.9 seconds, $2,006; 2. (tie) Jacelyn Frost and Chloe Lambert, 2.0, $1,614 each; 4. Bailey Bates, 2.1, $1,221; 5. Erin Johnson, 2.2, $960; 6. Dara Belew, 2.3, $698; 7. (tie) Devyn Dennison and Kassidy Dennison, 2.5, $305 each.