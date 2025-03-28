Country Music Icon Miranda Lambert Competes in First Mounted Shooting Competition
Miranda Lambert might be the most awarded country music artist in ACM history, but there is much more talent and depth to this Nashville Star. From opening animal shelters, Mutt Nation Foundation, to her many other business adventures she always has some exciting endeavors she is involved in. The horse industry is thrilled to see Lambert dipping her toes into the mounting shooting events.
Lambert has always had a passion for all animals and especially her horses. She has formed a bond with her beautiful bald face red dun, Cool Horse, that has led her down the path of competitive mounting shooting.
March 25 at the Flying Pistols Ranch, Lambert and Cool Horse "got the first one under their belt" in the Ranch's first ever Mounting Shooting Competition produced by 6-time Overall World Champion, Kenda Lenseigne. Miranda posted a video of her and Cool's mounted shooting run, and they did not disappoint! Lambert stats how, "Cool took great care of me".
Fans of Miranda are excited to see her compete, and the mounted shooters are inviting her in with open arms. She is apparently just as excited as her fans and enjoying every minute spent with her great horse Cool.
Cool Horse, or Cool for short was even featured in her newest music video, "Run" released in mid-February. The duo spent time in Arizona to film the video and ride the wild desert terrain. Cool has a special place in Lambert's heart and we expect to see many more highlights of the pair as they pursue their mounted shooting competitions.