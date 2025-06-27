World Champion Tie-Down Roper Out With Injury For 30 Days
World Champion tie-down toper Haven Meged is set for a spell on the sidelines.
The 6-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier burst onto the scene in 2019, winning the championship in his first year and becoming a force to be reckoned with ever since. He placed third overall in the world standings last season and won two competitions in 2025, the Newell Pro Rodeo in Brooks, Alberta, and the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals.
According to doctors, though, the Miles City, Montana native suffered a lower back injury, either a bulging or ruptured disc, which will keep him out of action and will require treatment.
Speaking to Kendra Santos, Haven said:
"It's a hard pill to swallow, but I have to do what's best for my body and for my longevity. Ponoka is my favorite rodeo of the summer (he won it last year), and I have to miss it. I love hauling ass down that lane there. Calgary's a big chance (yeah, he won that last summer, too), and I don't get to go there, either."
He added:
"It's tough to sit home and watch all your buddies out there living the dream. A lot of people take rodeoing for granted. I know I did. But all the roping, rodeoing and training horses finally caught up, and my body's tired. I'm thankful for what I have accomplished. I have to try and take better care of my body now, so I can get more years out of it."
Meged has earned $43,746 on the season, with lifetime earnings of $1,757,732.
