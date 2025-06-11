Professional Bull Riders Announce New Partnership To Support U.S. Veterans
Professional Bull Riders have announced a new partnership with the Veteran Benefits Guide (VBG) that will see them become the official veteran services partner of PBR Teams through the 2027 season.
According yo PBR's press release, the three-year-deal "aims to honor military service, empower Veterans, and celebrate those who buck the odds—both in and out of the arena."
The Veteran Benefits Guide's mission is to help U.S. veterans with the complicated application process to ensure they receive the full financial value of claims and benefits associated with their service.
As part of the agreement, VBG will be present in each PBR Teams market to present an in-arena "Salute to Service" promotion that will honor veterans and active-duty service members. They will also produce a content series for social media.
Sean Gleason, CEO and commissioner of PBR, said in the statement:
“We’re thrilled to welcome Veteran Benefits Guide into the PBR family. Our fans include many active-duty military members and Veterans, and this partnership is a powerful way to honor and support them. VBG does important, life-changing work, and we’re excited to help bring their message to the national stage.”
VBG's co-founder and CEO also provided a statement, saying:
“Veterans and bull riders share an unshakable resilience, a deep sense of courage, and a willingness to face challenges head-on. That’s what makes this partnership such a natural fit. We’re proud to stand alongside PBR in celebrating the strength and determination of those who ride — and those who served.”
According to VBG, there are currently over 252,000 backlogged claims with the VA, with a 5 month wait period for an initial decision, and approximately 567,000 veterans have received incorrect ratings for benefits. Only 6.15 million out of 18.5 million veterans are receiving benefits.
