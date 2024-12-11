Crown Royal Partners with Nate Smith and Scotty Hasting, Highlighting CreatiVets
Nate Smith is breaking into the music industry, and after a few short years, his influence is growing. He was nominated as New Artist of the Year for the 2024 CMAs, and he partnered up with Crown Royal to further his influence. Smith also teamed up with Scotty Hasting, the veteran-turned-country-artist, to share his story through music.
Hasting is heavily involved with CreatiVets, a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower veterans through music and art. After being shot 10 times while deployed in Afghanistan, Hasting found solace and healing in music, and has recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut. The moving story was a major highlight during the CMAs.
The two musicians got to know each other through the partnership and raised a considerable amount of money and awareness for veteran health.
During the CMAs, Smith was tasked with presenting the new partnership. He prepared by interviewing Hastings to learn more about the impact and influence that CreatiVets holds.
Crown Royal's donation to CreatiVets will be a sum total of $50,000; all used to inspire veterans to reshape their lives following their service.
Smith is no stranger to finding himself within the music and has learned that healing can come in many different ways. The two men bonded in their interview with each other; speaking about how life-changing country music can be.
After asking Smith about his background, he said gave a shout out to Crown Royal, saying, "Anything to just better the world [impacts] me. That's why I am so happy with the Crown Royal stuff. They're really helping the veterans, and that is something I am really passionate about."
He hails from a small, farming town in northern California, where he learned to take care of people and love everyone for who they are. Smith is passionate about helping people and described the experience he has in the medical field.
Smith will forever be passionate for what the arts can do, in even the most precarious situations. His time in the healthcare setting prepared him for these parts of the journey. He radiates confidence and charisma, and his CMA debut was no excuse.
His main job was the spread the word about this new partnership, giving fans the chance to submit their own donations. Smith was the perfect choice for this CMA presentation because he lives to see others succeed. His kindness sparked a movement throughout fans, and he has never once look back.