Royal Crown Open and Youth Champions Cash In With Massive Payouts
Wrapping up the barrel racing action in Rock Springs, there was something for everyone at the Royal Crown. Open, youth, and senior riders earned huge payouts alongside the carryover times from two very fast rounds of the futurity and derby.
$5,000 Added High Stakes Slot Race
Adding to her exceptional week aboard multiple horses, Brittany Tonozzi banked another $6,017 winning the 1D. Her 14.830 aboard Sir Epic from Round 1 of the Derby topped the carry over slot race.
Dusky Lynn Hall took the next four checks. Finishing second aboard Chasin Aces N Fame with a 14.867, third riding Aint Seen Famous Yet with a 14.925, fourth aboard KD Baby Driver at 14.959 seconds, and JH Firewater Honor with a 14.963, she pocketed $15,472 in the slot race alone.
$12,500 Added Open Round 1
Eight of the top 15 checks in the 1D went to runs from Round 1 of the incredibly tough Derby. Tonozzi and Sir Epic earned another $3,405 for the 1D win. She also earned a check for 14th on JL Roc Lost A Sock with a 15.134.
Dusky Lynn Hall finished third aboard KD Baby Driver with a 14.959, and fifth riding Aint Seen Famous Yet with a 15.054.
$12,500 Added Royal Crown Open Round 1
Adding yet another win to their weekend, Tonozzi and Sir Epic claimed another $3,272 for the 1D title.
Dusky Lynn Hall banked $3,726 for third and fifth-place finishes.
$2,500 Added Youth Round 1
Three of the top five placings went to Hall: first aboard KD Baby Driver, second on Aint Seen Famous Yet, and fourth riding JH Firewater Honor. The 11-year-old added another $1,932 to her weekend earnings.
Another young cowgirl we have highlighted recently, Tabitha Dyal finished third on Promise Me Fame Guys.
$2,500 Added Royal Crown Youth Round 1
Hall placed in the same order on the same trio of horses for another $1,624.
$12,500 Added Open Round 2
Futurity Round 2 winners, Steely Steiner and Get Tha Goody also claimed Round 2 of the Open with their 14.817. Adding another $3,322 to their earnings, this duo had an outstanding weekend in Rock Springs.
In similar fashion to Round 1, seven of the top 15 in the Open came from Round 2 of the Futurity. Dusky Lynn Hall claimed three of those checks once again. Her 14.887 on Chasin A Win was good for a third-place tie, a 14.925 on Aint Seen Famous Yet took sixth, and a time of 14.963 finished eighth. Hall and the trio of horses earned $4,258 in the round.
Ashley Schafer also claimed two checks in the 1D. Both futurity horses, The Coffee Guy and HP Hotrod, made sub-15-second runs to place seventh and tenth, respectively.
Riding several horses throughout the week, Brittany Tonozzi added a few more checks in Round 2 of the Open on Rain Bo Dash (fourth in the 2D) and My Kisses Are Lucky (12th in the 3D).
$12,500 Added Royal Crown Open Round 2
Steiner added another $3,227 by claiming a second win in the Royal Crown Open.
Hall added another $2,600 to her winnings with Aint Seen Famous Yet and JH Firewater Honor.
$2,500 Added Youth Round 2
Hall dominated the round, taking the top three places (Chasin A Win, Aint Seen Famous Yet, and JH Firewater Honor). She also earned a fifth-place check in the 2D aboard KD Baby Driver.
$2,500 Added Royal Crown Youth Round 2
Furthering her earnings, Hall took the top two places with Aint Seen Famous Yet and JH Firewater Honor. She also finished third in the 2D on KD Baby Driver.