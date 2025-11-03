Cherry's $49,000 Weekend at CBHI Super Stakes Barrel Futurity in Ponoka

Taylor Cherry and Lynns Honor ("Lenny") had already sealed their names inside the record books with a major win this spring at Royal Crown Canada, but the past month has solidified how remarkable their partnership is. Sired by Guys Casanova Cowboy (Frenchmans Guy x Amber Holland x Holland Ease) and out of Lynns Blue Valentine (Hayes Blue Valentine x Jet Lynn Jet x Jet Of Honor), Lenny is just five years old.

At her second competitive event ever, Lenny and Cherry clocked an incredible 16.5-second run during September's Royal Crown Canada to set the arena record on a standard pattern inside Ponoka's Calnash Ag Event Centre. It was Lenny's first event following surgery on her hock, and according to a social media post by Cherry, the run was also the new Canadian record on a standard pattern.

In October, circumstances continued to prove just how special Lenny is. Cherry, a first-time qualifier to the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR), and the 2025 Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Rookie of the Year, found herself without her main rodeo mount prior to the big event. Although Lenny had never been to a rodeo, she carried Cherry through all five rounds of the CFR.

Despite a brutal fall in the fourth round, Cherry and Lenny returned later that same day to win the final round of the rodeo. The duo banked nearly $20,000 over the four days, but with the Canadian Barrel Horse Incentive (CBHI) Super Stakes just days after her first rodeo experience, what would Lenny's confidence be like?

Lenny once again showed that she has something very special, running a 17.2 in the first round and a 16.9 in the short round, pulling checks on both runs. The 16.862 in Round 2 was the run that sealed the deal, not only winning the round, but dominating the Super Stakes by two-tenths of a second. Cherry and Lenny also won the CBHI Average by over one-half second.

Lenny and Cherry took home an incredible $47,288 from Ponoka and with earnings from Cherry's other horses, the number was nearly $49,000. Adding that to her Royal Crown Canada wins, Ponoka has been quite good to Cherry. In the past four weeks, Cherry has walked away from the Calnash Centre with over $117,000.

Lenny, who has earned over $100,000 at three events is now a two-time Royal Crown Canada Champion. While horses like Lenny do not come along every day, we are incredibly fortunate to be able to watch this incredible duo make history.

The second-place finisher in the Super Stakes was another Guys Casanova Cowboy offspring, Easy Ta Influenc (out of CM UnderTaInfluence x Dash Ta Fame), with a 17.105. A third Guys Casanova Cowboy earned a check in the Super Stakes, with A Firewater Cowboy coming in fifth. Ridden by Taylor Manning and Brandy Mcphee respectively, these two horses banked nearly $40,000.

Kirsty White and R Ace Of Spades claimed Round 1 of the futurity with a 17.133 and the Short Go win went to Kate Harris and Royal O Geronimo with a 16.792.

The Derby Super Stakes win went to Rylee Trenholm and Ivorys Looker, with a 17.008 for over $14,000. Two Blackgold Jack offspring earned Derby checks, with CD Gold Mate and Chelsea Milan finishing second and Famous Regal Jack and Amanda Crowe coming in fifth.

Krystal Grad and A Famous French Kiss topped the Derby Final, as well as the Derby Short Go. Chanel Trenholm and JB Runaway Oaki earned Round 2 honors.

More Rodeo On SI