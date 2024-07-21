Devastating News Rocks Rodeo World: SR Industry Titan Career Ending Injury
According to a social media post by 70 Ranch Performance Horses, SR Industry Titan has suffered a career ending injury.
The 11-year old stallion by Firewaterontherocks and out of Mulberry Canyon Moon (Martha Six Moons), has been Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi's main mount for 2024.
The stallion has lifetime earnings of $335,233 according to EquiStat as of July 21, 2024. The devastating news released means this number will stop growing. He will now go home and perform his duties as an up-and-coming producing stallion.
"Titan" as he is lovingly referred to was an integral part of Tonozzi's third World Championship in December of 2023. The dynamic barrel racer had three horses on the trailer, Babe on the Chase "Birdie", SR Industry Titan "Titan" and Jets Top Gun "Benny". Things have changed drastically for the Texas superstar.
Birdie was injured in San Angelo, Texas early on in the winter of 2024, Benny is being campaigned by owner Andrea Busby, and now Titan is injured.
Titan had really stepped up to the plate and was winning everywhere. He recently set an arena record in North Platte, Neb. where he took the win. Over the Fourth of July run, the duo picked up checks totaling more than $22,000 which moved Tonozzi from somewhere around number 30 in the World Standings to where she is currently at number 17 with $54,368.
Interestingly enough, the same day in 2023 that 70 Ranch Performance Horses purchased the incredibly talented stallion, Tonozzi broke the season earnings record on the horse. It happened at Sioux Falls, South Dakota in the Governor's Cup. Unfortunately, this was also the place where Tonozzi and the great horse took a devastating fall.
In an interview with Barrel Racing.com earlier in the year Tonozzi gave the stallion the credit he deserved, “I haven’t ridden a lot of studs but, I’ve never seen a stud try as hard as he does every time,” Tonozzi said. “He’s fun. You know you’re going to win money when you get around the barrels. And he’s so easy as a stud to haul. I know they’re not all like that, but I hauled him with two mares all last fall, and he’s been a dream to haul around.”
As is the case every time news like this is announced, Sports Illustrated extended our sincere thoughts and best wishes to everyone involved and all the broken hearts attached to this amazing stallion.