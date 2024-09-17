Dream Shopping: 2024 Pink Buckle Horse Sale Catalog Released
There are 136 lots in the sale, which will be held in conjunction with the Pink Buckle event. Tune in online or in person, as the sale will certainly be one to watch. Check out the full catalog here.
Hip 130 is a world class offering from Busby Quarter Horses. The Jet Of My Dreams is a fitting name for the 2023 sorrel filly by JL Dash Ta Heaven and out of Blazin Black Beauty, dam of Famous Lil Jet. Jordon Briggs' main mount, 2021 WPRA World Champion Famous Lil Jet has lifetime earnings over $1.2 million.
Winnin Moves, hip 92, is also consigned by Busby Quarter Horses, and has been in training with Jolene Montgomery. The 2021 bay stallion is by Winners Version and out of Sheza Blazin Move, NFR qualifier and multiple WPRA champion.
Autumn Langholz offers hip 115, an embryo by The Goodbye Lane and out of VF Forcit First. This in-utero foal is a full sibling to Kassie Mowry's Force The Goodbye, the untouchable competitor with lifetime earnings exceeding $1.1 million.
From Elwood Equine, hip 113 is by The Goodbye Lane and out of Two Fools Gold. The embryo is a full sibling to $240,000+ earner and Pink Buckle Futurity Champion, French Goodbye.
Travis and Kimmie Wall offer Hip 111, TKW Cloud Nine. The 2024 sorrel colt is by JL Dash Ta Heaven and out of TKW BullysFamousFox, two-time NFR qualifier and earner of nearly $500,000.
Hip 107 is a 2022 bay gelding consigned by Victory Farms. VF Ivan The Great is by As Good As Nick Gets and out of Chase This Ivory, dam of TNR WannaSeeMyCanCan, who won over $500,000 in 2023 and VF Chasin Cans, another six figure earner and multiple aged event champion.
DLC Royalty Interest is hip 84, consigned by Driver Land & Cattle Co. The 2023 brown colt is by The Goodbye Lane and out of Royal Sissy Irish. The yearling is a maternal sibling to DM Sissy Hayday, Hailey Kinsel's "Sister."
Hip 82, aptly named HP Sisters Sister, is consigned by 70 Ranch Performance Horses. A full sibling to DM Sissy Hayday, the 2019 brown mare has clocked 1D times with trainer, Pete Oen, and sells bred to SR Industry Titan.
Vickie Adams offers hip 49, an embryo by The Goodbye Lane and out of Lil Miss Firewater, dam of Ivory on Fire and TJR Malibu Eddie. Ivory on Fire has Equi-Stat earnings over $260,000 and TJR Malibu Eddie was the 2023 BFA Super Stakes Slot Champion.
Hip 46 is an embryo by Tres Seis and out of Lena On The Rocks, NFR round winner and earner of over $360,000 with Jimmie Smith.
Zerlotti Genetics offers hip 45, an embryo by Tres Seis and out of Lady Perks, dam of Famous Ladies Man, who has lifetime earnings of $737,000 with Kassie Mowry.
Sharin Hall is offering multiple exceptional prospects. Hip 34 is an in-utero Slick By Design out of Go Go Fame, dam of Hello Stella. Hip 28 is another Go Go Fame, sired by Epic Leader. Hip 33 will undoubtedly be one to watch - an in-utero Tres Seis and out of Hello Stella.
Leslie Bailey Martin has consigned two exceptional opportunities, hip 29 and hip 24, both full siblings to Adios Pantalones. Hip 29 is an in-utero by Tres Seis and out of French Bar Belle. Hip 24 is a 2023 brown filly, Tresa Belle (pending).
Hip 9 is offered by 70 Ranch. Four Heaven Sakes is a 2023 sorrel filly by JL Dash Ta Heaven and out of Designer Ruby, making her a full sibling to Hell On The Red.
It is incredibly hard to pick favorites in a sale with this caliber of offerings and we cannot wait to see who tops the sale on October 9.