Driggers and Nogueira Clean Sweep Team Roping In RODEOHOUSTON Bracket No. 2

RODEOHOUSTON is one of the biggest rodeos of the year and things are in full swing as Super Series Bracket 2 came to a close with some solid performances from the cowboys and cowgirls competing for the title in Texas.

Rough Stock Results

Bareback riders came out strong during this set. Waylon Bourgeois tied in the first round for the win with Carson Hildre, both scoring 82 points, but Bourgeois came out swinging in the third round, taking home the highest score of the set with a ride of 86.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Pancake King.

Qualifiers:

1. Waylon Bourgeois, $5,000

2. Rocker Steiner, $4,750

3. Taylor Broussard, $3,750

4. Ben Kramer, $3,250.

Riggin Chaz Smith had a great set in the saddle bronc arena, setting the bar high by winning two out of the three rounds (one and two). His highest score was 85 points on The Cervi Brothers' Hot Mama. Easton West secured his qualification for the next round by winning Round 3 and taking home the highest score of the night with 87 points.

Qualifiers:

1. Easton West, $7,000

2. Riggin Chaz Smith, $6,000

3. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright and Shorty Garrett, $3,250 each.

Trevor Reiste was the man to beat in the bull riding. He won Rounds 1 and 2 thanks to an 83-point ride (Round 1) and an 86-point ride (Round 2). That 86 secured him the highest score of the Super Series on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Smokin Hot, despite T Parker taking home the win in Round 3 thanks to an 85-point ride.

Qualifiers:

1. Trevor Reiste, $8,550

2. T Parker, $5,050

3. Hayden Welsh, $4,050

4. Dylan Rice, $3,250.

Barrel Racing

The ladies in the barrel racing had big goals when they arrived in Houston. Jordan Driver set the standard in Round 1, with a smoking run of 14.18 seconds, putting her at the top of the leaderboard for the fastest time of the entire rodeo so far.

Round 2 went home to Sydney Graham, who blazed through the arena in just 14.34 seconds. While it wasn’t faster than Driver’s first round, it was enough to move her forward in the rodeo and take home the win in the round. Loralee Ward secured her qualification with a run of 14.66 seconds, winning Round 3 and earning another chance to run again.

Qualifiers:

1. Sydney Graham, $5,500

2. Jordan Driver, $4,250

3. Paige Jones, $3,875

4. Loralee Ward, $3,500.

Timed Event Results

Cash Robb was the cowboy to beat in the steer wrestling, but only temporarily. His 4.4-second time won him Round 1. Round 3 got fast when Chase Crane secured his steer in 4.1 seconds. Grant Peterson won Round 2 but was slower than his peers with a run of 4.5 seconds.

Qualifiers:

1. Grant Peterson, $4,125

2. Cash Robb, $3,875

3. Chase Crane, $3,750

4. Seth Peterson, $3,000.

Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira knocked it out of the park in team roping as the pair won every single round. They got faster by .1 seconds every round, making their fastest time the 4.8-second run in Round 3. Those behind them tried but couldn’t master the arena the same way the two NFR veterans did.

At the 2025 version of RODEOHOUSTON only one person swept their bracket and that was Waylon Bourgeois in the bareback riding. This year Driggers and Nogueira make the second competitors to sweep. Michelle Alley did it in the barrel racing and then they followed in the team roping.

Qualifiers:

1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, $9,000 each;

2. Kolton Schmidt/Chase Tryan, $2,750;

3. Chad Masters/Jace Helton, $2,500;

4. Clay Smith/Nicky Northcott, $2,250.

Ace Reese won Round 1 of the tie-down roping but his slower time of 10.4 seconds wasn’t enough to push him through to the next series. That might’ve been due to Macon Murphy and Bo Pickett tying in Round 2 for the win with a run of 8.9 seconds. Joel Harris had them all beat though, as he won Round 3, taking to the finish at 8.8 seconds.

Qualifiers:

1. Bo Pickett, $4,000

2. Macon Murphy, $4,000

3. Riley Mason Webb, $3,500

4. Joel Harris, $3,250.

Those moving forward at RODEOHOUSTON will have to bring out their best performances if they want to take home a win at one of the toughest rodeos of the season.