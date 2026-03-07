Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos Make Incredible RODEHOUSTON Clean Sweep

Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos are no strangers to big wins and breaking records. The duo has lit the barrel racing world on fire in their two-year career together.

In Bracket 1 of RODEOHOUSTON, the team accomplished something few before them ever have. They made a clean sweep of the bracket, winning all three rounds, and getting faster with each win. They banked $9,000 and qualified for the Semi-Finals, with their runs of 14.56, 14.40, and 14.35 seconds.

Alley and Stiletto's Journey

Barrel racer Michelle Alley swept Bracket 1 aboard Lipstick N Stilletos | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

A barrel horse trainer by trade, Alley owns Stiletto's dam, Seis Caress. The daughter of Tres Seis and out of a daughter of First Caress led Alley to many high-level wins in her short career.

When "Saucy," developed a chip in her knee, she continued to win. The injury did not result in any visible lameness or swelling, so Alley was unaware that Saucy's gritty nature was covering for the major issue.

By the time it was discovered, it had done extensive damage to the cartilage and Alley had to retire the great mare. After watching RR Mistakelly compete with Brandon Cullins, there was no question who Alley would choose to cross on Saucy for her first foal.

The result was a beautiful bay mare with a star on her head: Lipstick N Stilletos.

Stiletto was born during COVID, and like many trainers who rely on competition for income, Alley was feeling the financial pressure of lockdown. She sold the foal to her friend, Heather Moller. Heather, and her husband, Blake, currently own Stiletto.

Alley was able to remain a major part of Stiletto's life and following her time with the colt starter, the mare returned to Alley for barrel training. During their exceptional futurity year together, the duo also hit some professional rodeos. It was clear that no matter what the stage, Stiletto rose to the occasion.

She has clocked some of the fastest times of the year in a wide variety of setups, including an arena record of 16.476 seconds on a standard pattern at the 2024 Ruby Buckle Central at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla. Stiletto was just four years old at the time. Per QData, she has banked an incredible $462,490 in officially recorded earnings in her two-year career.

Alley shared on social media that the duo has a busy schedule on the horizon, including major slot races, more professional rodeos, and RODEOHOUSTON Semi-Finals coming up this month.

No matter where this duo heads next, we know they will continue to be a threat to the leaderboard. Right now, we have one burning question: will they make a clean sweep of RODEOHOUSTON and claim the grand prize of $65,000?