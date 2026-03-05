RODEOHOUSTON Bracket No. 1 Champions Include Rare Clean Sweep in Barrel Racing

The Texas Swing is in "full-swing," with the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo wrapping up on Saturday and RODEOHOUSTON kicking off on Monday. Many athletes racked up the miles over the weekend, traveling between the Finals in San Antonio, the Finals of La Fiesta de los Vaqueros in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday, and back to Texas for Bracket 1 of RODEOHOUSTON.

Bareback Riding

Cole Reiner | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Jason Wilson, Wacey Schalla, and Cole Reiner each earned a round win en route to qualifying for the Semi-Finals. Jess Pope took a different route, consistently placing in all three rounds.

1. Cole Reiner, $5,625

2. Wacey Schalla, $4,125

3/4. Jess Pope & Jason Wilson, $3,375 each

Steer Wrestling

Marc Joiner not only topped the bracket, but also turned in the fastest time of the rodeo so far, with his Round 2 win. The 3.6-second run daylighted the field by seven-tenths of a second. Round 3 Champion, Tyler Waguespack, and Round 1 Champion, Trisyn Kalawaia, also advanced. Wrapping up Bracket 1 was Tristan Martin, who placed in two of three rounds.

1. Marc Joiner, $5,000

2. Tyler Waguespack, $4,750

3/4. Trisyn Kalawaia & Tristan Martin, $3,000 each

Team Roping

Clint Summers & Jade Corkill | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Three of the four teams moving on in the team roping claimed round wins, but the Bracket 1 winners proved why they are one of the most decorated veteran teams in the sport. Clint Summers and Jade Corkill were the only team in their bracket to catch all three of their steers and place in every round.

1/2. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill & Kavis Drake/Denim Ross, $3,750 each

3. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, $3,250

4. Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake, $3,000

Saddle Bronc Riding

Allen Boore | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Allen Boore was nearly unstoppable in Houston, winning Round 1 and tying for the win in Round 2. Round 2 Co-Champion, Gus Gaillard, and Round 3 Champion, Parker Fleet, also advanced. Lefty Holman consistently rode his way to the Semi-Finals, placing second in Round 1 and tying for second in Round 3.

1. Allen Boore, $5,500

2. Lefty Holman, $3,875

3. Gus Gaillard, $3,250

4. Parker Fleet, $3,000

Tie-Down Roping

Tyson Durfey | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Although it has been a few years since rodeo fans have watched World Champion Tyson Durfey nod his head inside the Thomas & Mack, the 14-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier put on a show in Houston. He won Round 2 and placed in the other two rounds, claiming the Bracket 1 win. Ty Harris continues to ride the momentum of his solid winter run, claiming the Round 1 win and placing in Round 2. Round 3 Champion, Trevor Hale, and Michael Otero, also advanced.

1. Tyson Durfey, $4,750

2. Ty Harris, $4,000

3. Trevor Hale, $3,750

4. Michael Otero, $3,500

Breakaway Roping

Jackie Crawford | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

One of the most decorated breakaway ropers in history, Jackie Crawford, topped the bracket after winning Round 3 and placing in two more rounds. Kirby Rawlinson placed in all three rounds, proving that consistency is key in tournament-style rodeos. Joining them in the Semi-Finals will be Round 3 Champion, Jill Tanner, as well as TiAda Gray.

1. Jackie Crawford, $5,750

2/3. Kirby Rawlinson & Jill Tanner, $4,000 each

4. TiAda Gray, $2,250

Barrel Racing

Alley poses with iconic RODEOHOUSTON trophy guitar | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Michelle Alley and the great mare Lipstick N Stilletos did what no other athletes could accomplish in Bracket 1: they swept all three rounds, banking a whopping $9,000. The duo ran the fastest time of the rodeo thus far in Round 3, clocking in at 14.35 seconds.

Lisa Lockhart recently became the first cowgirl in Women's Professional Rodeo Association history to cross the $4 million mark in lifetime earnings and she paired up with Rosas Cantina CC to place second in two rounds.

1. Michelle Alley, $9,000

2. Lisa Lockhart, $4,000

3. Hailey Kinsel, $3,875

4. Chloe Gray, $1,875

Bull Riding

Roscoe Jarboe | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Jake Gardner accomplished an impressive feat, as the only bull rider to cover all three of his bulls in this bracket. He tied with Round 2 Champion, Roscoe Jarboe, for the top spot in Bracket 1. Round 3 Champion, Colorado Kid Mackey, and phenom, Wacey Schalla, also advanced on to the Semi-Finals.

1/2. Jake Gardner & Roscoe Jarboe, $5,500 each

3. Colorado Kid Mackey, $4,250

4. Wacey Schalla, $3,500