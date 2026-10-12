Driggers and Northcott Dominate COJO Open Roping For Massive Payday Ahead of NFR

Team ropers flocked to Belton, Texas over the weekend all for a chance to compete and win at the COJO Open Roping Championship. There was a big payday for the champions and good practice for those going on to compete for the world champion title at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December.

No. 1 and No. 2 Cowboys Find Their Stride

It’s no surprise that the No. 1 heading cowboy in the world came out on top here as Kaleb Driggers (partnered with No. 2 heeler Nicky Northcott) pulled in the massive win thanks to roping three head in just 13.52 seconds.

The win earned them an impressive payday as they pocketed $37,500 each, along with a Bill Fick Ford F-350 dually and Bloomer trailers. The duo out of Stephenville, Texas were on quite the roll as they won the second round in just 3.8 seconds for another $2,500 each, which brought their total to $40,000 on the weekend.

While these two set the standard, the pairs who finished behind them weren’t snubbed on a payday. Cody Snow and Little Michael Calmelat came in nearly an entire second behind the first pair of cowboys but finished in second nonetheless with 14.46 seconds on three head for $27,500 each.

Rounding out the top three were Koda Peterson and Jaydon Warner. These two cowboys placed third by just a tenth of a second with 14.57 seconds and $18,000 each. These two also went on to win the incentive, which added another check to their prize pots of $2,500 each.

All the cowboys who landed in the top 10 earned themselves a check, the smallest still being an impressive $4,000 that went to Tyler Wade and Jonathan Torres with 24.44 on three head.

Despite being a smaller event, the payouts are huge and CoJo Open Roping is a great event for these world class cowboys to get some runs in before taking on the Thomas & Mack Arena come December.

Other winners include:

4. Garrett Tonozzi and Cade Passig 15.49 on 3, $12,500

5. Casper Ringelstein and Kaden Prince 15.73 on 3, $10,000

6. Tanner Tomlinson and Wesley Thorp 17.65 on 3, $8,000

7. Brye Crites and Ross Ashford 18.40 on 3, $6,500

8. Coy Rahlmann and Jonathan Torres 19.61 on 3, $6,000

9. Jake Smith and Douglas Rich 20.06 on 3, $5,000