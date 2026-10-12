Driggers and Northcott Dominate COJO Open Roping For Massive Payday Ahead of NFR
Team ropers flocked to Belton, Texas over the weekend all for a chance to compete and win at the COJO Open Roping Championship. There was a big payday for the champions and good practice for those going on to compete for the world champion title at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December.
No. 1 and No. 2 Cowboys Find Their Stride
It’s no surprise that the No. 1 heading cowboy in the world came out on top here as Kaleb Driggers (partnered with No. 2 heeler Nicky Northcott) pulled in the massive win thanks to roping three head in just 13.52 seconds.
The win earned them an impressive payday as they pocketed $37,500 each, along with a Bill Fick Ford F-350 dually and Bloomer trailers. The duo out of Stephenville, Texas were on quite the roll as they won the second round in just 3.8 seconds for another $2,500 each, which brought their total to $40,000 on the weekend.
While these two set the standard, the pairs who finished behind them weren’t snubbed on a payday. Cody Snow and Little Michael Calmelat came in nearly an entire second behind the first pair of cowboys but finished in second nonetheless with 14.46 seconds on three head for $27,500 each.
Rounding out the top three were Koda Peterson and Jaydon Warner. These two cowboys placed third by just a tenth of a second with 14.57 seconds and $18,000 each. These two also went on to win the incentive, which added another check to their prize pots of $2,500 each.
All the cowboys who landed in the top 10 earned themselves a check, the smallest still being an impressive $4,000 that went to Tyler Wade and Jonathan Torres with 24.44 on three head.
Despite being a smaller event, the payouts are huge and CoJo Open Roping is a great event for these world class cowboys to get some runs in before taking on the Thomas & Mack Arena come December.
Other winners include:
4. Garrett Tonozzi and Cade Passig 15.49 on 3, $12,500
5. Casper Ringelstein and Kaden Prince 15.73 on 3, $10,000
6. Tanner Tomlinson and Wesley Thorp 17.65 on 3, $8,000
7. Brye Crites and Ross Ashford 18.40 on 3, $6,500
8. Coy Rahlmann and Jonathan Torres 19.61 on 3, $6,000
9. Jake Smith and Douglas Rich 20.06 on 3, $5,000
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Kate Robinson is no stranger to the world of rodeo. Growing up in Colorado and now living in South Dakota, she has always been surrounded by the sport. As a former barrel racer, Kate spends her free time attending rodeos throughout South Dakota and the Midwest. She has a passion for journalism and previously wrote and did broadcast news in Rapid City, South Dakota, covering rodeos (and all other news) in the area. She graduated with a bachelor's in Media Studies from the University of Colorado and loves to ride horses in her free time.