Youngest $1 Million Cowboy Misses NFR for First Time in His Career

The 2026 regular rodeo season has come to an end and it was a tough one for any athlete looking to land in the top 15 to compete at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December.

Three-time NFR qualifier and the youngest cowboy to ever cross $1 million in lifetime earnings, Wacey Schalla landed outside the top 15, marking this season as the first in three years that his name hasn’t been up in lights at the Thomas & Mack Arena.

What Happened To Schalla?

The bareback rider and bull rider had a difficult season from the jump, facing an injury that sidelined him early in the season. A broken femur took him out in May, but he battled back for a return in August, only to fall short, landing in No. 20 in bareback riding and unranked in bull riding.

With $148,998 total earned this season, the 20-year-old cowboy set himself up for success before the injury. Fresh off an amazing run at the 2025 NFR finishing second in the all-around; fourth in bull riding and fifth in bareback, he was ready to steal the show once again.

He quickly won some big early-season rodeos, including the 155th Silver Spurs Rodeo (AA) and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo (BB).

Schalla pocketed $112,380 in bareback putting him nearly $20,000 away from landing in the top 15. That would’ve been a difficult gap to close for the young cowboy but it is a shame that this is the first year we won’t see the Schalla name in the Thomas & Mack Arena.

2027 Comeback

Although he struggled to bounce back as quickly as he hoped, he still had a strong end-of-season run to close out the season. He earned a second-place finish at the Ellensburg Rodeo at the beginning of September, one of his last ride attempts of the season.

After watching Schalla find such great success in the past few years, it’s the injury to blame that set him back this season. Hopefully, this time off will give him the opportunity to recover and only return back next season stronger than he’s ever been. He could even hone in on one event to make things easier for himself, but only time will tell how the cowboy will plan to return to the arena.

Schalla may have to fight his way back to the top of the leaderboard next year, but fans are sure to miss the Schalla name at the NFR come December.