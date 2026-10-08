No. 1 Tie-Down Rookie Kyan Wilhite Barely Misses NFR Mark

The end of the 2026 regular rodeo season marks the end of the race for the Resistol Rookie of the Year title, and the cowboy who landed on top in tie-down roping is not seeing the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) come December.

No. 1 Rookie

Kyan Wilhite made a name for himself quickly in his first season in ProRodeo, stepping out of the gate with guns blazing. He earned $128,854 total this season, putting him on top of the leaderboard in the rookie race but $9,000 outside of the top 15 for a spot at the NFR.

The cowboy had a strong debut, pulling in seven total wins including ones at the Chief Joseph Days and The War Bonnet Round Up. At just 20 years old, he quickly rose in the ranks this season, peaking at No. 9 in the world standings, but he couldn't hold the position when things came down to the wire.

Now, the title for the Resistol Rookie is yet to be set, but things are looking strong for Wilhite’s campaign. He’s $30,000 ahead of the No. 2 rookie, Brodey Clemons, and with the season said and done, it looks like the award will go in Wilhite’s favor.

Although he was making runs on-par with some of the event's best competitors, it could be his experience that held him back from making it to the NFR. After his win at the War Bonnet Roundup in July, he didn’t earn another rodeo win again, setting him back compared to his competitors that hit the arena hard in a late-season push.

Back in 2027

With a slew of seven-second runs this season, Wilhite will continue to be a threat for seasons to come. He held his own at some of the most competitive rodeos this year, pulling in a round one win at the Ellensburg Rodeo and the Farm-City Pro Rodeo, proving he has what it takes to hang with the best athletes that tie-down roping has to offer.

He did end the season strong after a month full of zero-dollar checks; the cowboy earned a check and a sixth-place finish at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair and Rodeo, and another check the week before at the North Dakota Roughrider Cup right at the end of September. Hopefully, he can ride this momentum into next season and only improve before hitting the arena in 2027.

Despite hitting some late-season setbacks, Wilhite had an amazing breakout season and although he fell short for the NFR, taking home the rookie title will put his name on the map for seasons to come. After such a promising opening season, fans can only hope he comes back stronger and better than ever in 2027.