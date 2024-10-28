Rodeo Daily

East Bound and Down: Ruby Buckle East Futurity and Derby Champions

Ruby Buckle East was held at the AgriCenter Showplace Arena in Memphis, Tennessee, October 22-26

Teal Stoll

The Ruby Buckle is a sister event to the Pink Buckle, but rather than one annual event, there are three regional events each year. This year, each event paid out $1.1 million.

The Open 4D paid out $150,000 in each division, for a total payout of $600,000. The $280,000 futurity was a 2D, with a .75 second split. Also a .75 second split, there was a $125,000 derby.

As Buckle events always do, there was a $100,000 4D Owner/Rider sidepot, a $100,000 4D Sale Grad sidepot, and $15,000 Youth. Also new in 2024 was the Rookie Ruby, for first time contestants of the Ruby Buckle.

Derby

Each D paid 10 places and there were 182 entries in the derby.

Round 1

2024 NFR qualifiers, Blingolena (Blazin Jetolena x Dash of Bling x Dash Ta Fame) and Carlee Otero took the $6,376 victory in the 1D with one of only three sub-15 second runs in the round, a 14.825.

In the 2D, Gotta Be Heavenly (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Gotta Be A Red Nick x Dr Nick Bar) and Caleb Cline ran a 15.576 for the win and $3,000.

Round 2

The million dollar mare and one of the best trainers and jockeys of all time, MJ Segers Fast Lane (The Goodbye Lane x SKS Running Faucet x Diamond Faucet) and Brandon Cullins returned with a vengeance after a tipped barrel in the first round. Their 14.715 was good for the win.

In the 2D, Cathys Kandy (The Kandyman x Frenchmans Perkette x Frenchmans Guy) and Amber Moore clocked a 15.467 for the round win.

Average

Blingolena and Carlee Otero also snatched up the 1D win, with their first and second place finishes in rounds one and two. They won $12,750 for their average championship.

VF Coup De Grace (Eddie Stinson x VF Coup De Ville x Burrs First Down) and Rylee Elliott Howell earned the 2D win for $6,000.

Futurity

With 198 entries, the 1D paid 20 places and the 2D paid ten.

Round 1

Goodbye Sophie (The Goodbye Lane x Famous Sophie x Dash Ta Fame) and the unstoppable Kassie Mowry took the 1D win with an 14.846. Goodbye Sophie has earning of $294,424 according to QStallions, so the $10,000 win would have pushed the mare over $300,000 in earnings in her futurity year.

The $6,000 win in the 2D went to LM Pull The Trigger (Sun Frosted Rocket x The Power Of Perks x Dash For Perks) and Nicole Monroe with a 15.596.

Round 2

Goodbye Sophie and Kassie Mowry went two for two, winning the round again with a 14.720.

The 2D win went to Manors Sweet Sting (Feel The Sting x Manors Lady Jet x Manors Nick Bar) and Patti Hovland with a 15.475.

Average

Goodbye Sophie added another $21,000 to her earnings with Mowry, winning the 1D average.

GQH Eddies Firewater (Eddie Stinson x EasySippin Firewater x Firewater Flit) and Natalie Stephens earned the 2D average win and $12,600.

TEAL STOLL

