Equine Superstar Carries Half the Field to The American Rodeo Final Round
Off the Fence, most commonly know as Swamper, has become one of the top bull dogging horses traveling the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. Just as it is with the cowboys, when you are hot you are hot, Swamper is on a streak of his own.
The 2015 born gelding was purchased by Jarrett and Rachelle McGraw in December of 2023, and the rest is history. Mike Fuller broke and roped on Swamper and informed Blake Knowles that he thought the gelding would make a great steer wrestling horse. Fuller has phenomenal intuition because Swamper is now one of the best athletes traveling the circuit.
The 2024 rodeo season came and Swamper hit the trail. He helped many PRCA cowboys make respective circuit finals, and the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cowboys have won iconic rodeos such as Dodge City, Kan.; National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo.; Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas; Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyo.; Tulsa, Okla.; Pendleton Round Up in Ore.; and now The American aboard the big brown gelding.
Swamper is among the elite as he currently carries Will Lummus, Winsten McGraw, and Dakota Eldridge along with him down the rodeo road, but here and there Swamper will step up and let an additional cowboy mount up if they need a ride at a rodeo.
Swamper comes with truck loads of character and he is a huge part of the McGraw family. His favorite treat is his Gastro Snax and he enjoys receiving lots of extra rubs and love. Do not let his tough, go get em' performance on the dirt arena fool you, he can be just as soft and sweet as a lap dog.
Winsten tells us, "He loves when Wendy at Block n Bridle does chiropractic work on him, too. It is like he knows when she pulls up!"
Swamper is in good company in his rig as his traveling partner and the crew's haze horse, Lucky, is no slouch either. He hazed three of the four in the final round of The American as well.
Swamper is closing in on the $1,000,000 mark of lifetime earnings and likely will pass that this year. This big personality horse is not slowing down as he adds more rodeo titles and money to his LTE each weekend. No doubt you will see him at the big show in December again this year carrying some of the best steer wrestlers in the world to victory.