Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo Rocked AT&T Stadium for $500k

The first-ever "team" rodeo took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 17, 2024, and made history. This rodeo paid $500k to the winning team. Six teams battled head-to-head in a night full of rodeo and rock 'n' roll.

The 2024 Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo Champions, the Free Riders
Kid Rock and the PBR teamed up to produce Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo at AT&T Stadium on March 17, 2024. The vision behind this "team" rodeo was to model it as the PBR did when they introduced their team league that began in 2022. Each team was led by rodeo legends Trevor Brazile, Bobby Mote, Sid Steiner, Fred Whitfield, Charmayne James and Cody Ohl. The teams were made up of two contestants for each event through a draft. Five teams were assembled from the draft, and the sixth team came from the Corpus Christi WCRA Qualifying event. This team was called the Free Riders, and for a team that may have seemed like the underdogs, that was not near how they were summed up by the end.

Seven events were included in this one-of-a-kind rodeo: bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and saddle bronc riding. Each team was randomly seeded into brackets. There were three rounds of competition that featured the contestants head-to-head as they tried to win the gold medal in their respective events. The gold medals were awarded to the team that won each event. The two teams with the highest number of gold medals by the completion of the brackets advanced to the Championship Match. The two teams that advanced were the Free Riders and the Misty Mountain Hop. The team that won four medals first in the championship match would be the champion team.

When all the dust settled, the team that cashed the big check for $500k was the Free Riders. The Free Riders captured four event wins before the Misty Mountain Hop, making them the first-ever champions of Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo. Making this win even more impressive was that this was the team that was built just a week prior in Corpus Christi in the WCRA Qualifying Event. The Free Riders were coached to their big win by NFR Bareback Rider Bobby Mote and Lindsay Rosser-Sumpter, Women's Rodeo Championship Commissioner. As far as the future of this event, seeing as the contestants and fans enjoyed it as they did, we will most likely see this event for years to come.

