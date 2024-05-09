Extreme Flooding Follows Money and Beaches Barrel Racing Event
Hamilton, Texas, is home to the Money and Beaches barrel race. This year's fourth annual edition took place from May 2 through May 4 and was uniquely filled with exciting events. On the night of May 2, the warm-up race kicked off the weekend. On May 3, two sections of the $10,000 added open jackpot and the Rodeo High Stakes Jackpot took place. May 4 held the youth KK Run for Vegas qualifiers in the barrel racing and pole bending before the third and final section of the open.
Saturday night, while everyone was sleeping in their trailers, a crazy turn of events occurred. Within 30 minutes, enough rain fell to flood the entire Circle T facility. Horse trailers were pushed over and flooded, and many people lost a lot of their belongings. Horses were stranded in stalls where owners could not get through the water to reach them. A fun weekend of barrel racing quickly turned into a disaster, but the encouraging and kind rodeo family surrounded those who lost their belongings to help.
Sunday, NBC Channel 5 interviewed members of the Money and Beaches Race Crew about the flooding in the area. Although the rainfall and flooding caused some changes, a lot of barrel racing action still happened, and a lot of money was won.
Our hearts go out to those who experienced loss during the flooding.
2024 Money and Beaches Results:
Friday night Warm up Race
1D - Danyelle Campbell Return of the Mac 15.366 $1,157.00
2D - Ruby Hodges Black Betty 15.963 $964.00
3D - Cody Hornbuckle Mountain of Fame 16.368 $771.00
4D - Kaitlynn McKinney Hanks Yellow Fuel 16.867 $578.00
5D - Brenlynn Hill Buttercup 17.429 $386.00
High Stakes Rodeo Race
1st - Cheyenne Wimberley Royal Blue Fame 15.324 $4360.00
2nd - Presley Davis Dashin Lil Guy 15.396 $3270.00
3rd - Elyse Busby Million Dolla Srteaker 15.554 $2180.00
4th - Cheyenne Wimberly Fast Flingin Dash 15.676 $1090.00
$10K Added 5D Open
1D - Sabra O’Quinn Bring It On Guys 15.228 $4332.00
2D - Brittany Tonozzi Addicted ta Success 15.728 $3610.00
3D - Jill Crotta Look N So Hot 16.234 $2888.00
4D - Shawn Fields My Steaks are Fabulous 16.732 $1938.00
5D - Betrina Felton 17.237 $1444.00
Futurity
1D - Brittany Tonozzi Babe on the Prowl 15.429 $1267.00
2D - Molli Montgomery Trojan 15.979 $845.00
Derby
1D - Elyse Busby Million Dollar Streaker 15.257 $2059.00
2D - Danyelle Campbell Return of the Mac 15.804 $1373.00