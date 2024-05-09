Rodeo Daily

Extreme Flooding Follows Money and Beaches Barrel Racing Event

What started as a fun weekend of tough barrel racing action turned into a mass disaster, and flood water rushed through the facilities.

Madison Richmann

Hamilton, Texas, is home to the Money and Beaches barrel race. This year's fourth annual edition took place from May 2 through May 4 and was uniquely filled with exciting events. On the night of May 2, the warm-up race kicked off the weekend. On May 3, two sections of the $10,000 added open jackpot and the Rodeo High Stakes Jackpot took place. May 4 held the youth KK Run for Vegas qualifiers in the barrel racing and pole bending before the third and final section of the open. 

Saturday night, while everyone was sleeping in their trailers, a crazy turn of events occurred. Within 30 minutes, enough rain fell to flood the entire Circle T facility. Horse trailers were pushed over and flooded, and many people lost a lot of their belongings. Horses were stranded in stalls where owners could not get through the water to reach them. A fun weekend of barrel racing quickly turned into a disaster, but the encouraging and kind rodeo family surrounded those who lost their belongings to help. 

Flooding in Hamilton, TX on Saturday night. This is at the Circle T Arena where a big event was taking place. Horses are stranded in stalls. So much flooding is ongoing... 📸 Lacey Carter

Sunday, NBC Channel 5 interviewed members of the Money and Beaches Race Crew about the flooding in the area. Although the rainfall and flooding caused some changes, a lot of barrel racing action still happened, and a lot of money was won.

Our hearts go out to those who experienced loss during the flooding.

2024 Money and Beaches Results:

Friday night Warm up Race

1D -   Danyelle Campbell        Return of the Mac        15.366           $1,157.00

2D -   Ruby Hodges                 Black Betty                   15.963          $964.00 

3D -   Cody Hornbuckle           Mountain of Fame        16.368          $771.00

4D -   Kaitlynn McKinney         Hanks Yellow Fuel        16.867         $578.00

5D -   Brenlynn Hill                  Buttercup                       17.429         $386.00 

High Stakes Rodeo Race

1st -  Cheyenne Wimberley       Royal Blue Fame     15.324       $4360.00

2nd - Presley Davis                   Dashin Lil Guy     15.396       $3270.00

3rd - Elyse Busby                      Million Dolla Srteaker          15.554       $2180.00

4th - Cheyenne Wimberly          Fast Flingin Dash                15.676       $1090.00 

$10K Added 5D Open 

1D -   Sabra O’Quinn               Bring It On Guys                        15.228         $4332.00 

2D -   Brittany Tonozzi             Addicted ta Success                  15.728         $3610.00 

3D -   Jill Crotta                        Look N So Hot                           16.234         $2888.00 

4D -   Shawn Fields                 My Steaks are Fabulous            16.732         $1938.00 

5D -   Betrina Felton                                17.237         $1444.00

Futurity

1D - Brittany Tonozzi               Babe on the Prowl                      15.429           $1267.00 

2D - Molli Montgomery            Trojan                                         15.979          $845.00

Derby

1D - Elyse Busby                     Million Dollar Streaker           15.257            $2059.00 

2D - Danyelle Campbell           Return of the Mac                       15.804            $1373.00

