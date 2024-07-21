Fiesta Days PRCA Xtreme Bulls Winner Comes Back From PBR Wins Nearly $15,000
Clayton Sellars is back! The 26-year-old bull rider has found his groove and he is healthy in 2024. Ranked at number four in the World Standings, Sellars is looking to make another appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
After suffering injuries in 2021, Sellars decided to try a full year with Professional Bull Riders Association. He felt like it was a good experience for him and he did a lot of learning, but he is ready to be back with the PRCA for 2024.
Back he is. He Iooking forward to seeing the big city and bright lights of Las Vegas in December at the WNFR.
He added nearly $15,000 to his World Standings position by winning the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Xtreme Bulls in Utah.
Sellars climbed down on Frontier Rodeo's Gladiator's Hammer and took him the full 8-seconds. The brownish red bull has a signature right-handed spin with strong moves right out of the gate. He is reaching back with his head and kicking as high as he can each and every jump trying to gain the advantage.
Sellars won the battle though in Spanish Fork and the effort paid off with a check for $14,923.
After winning about $10,000 over the Cowboy Christmas duration, Sellars had been on a little bit of a dry streak, bucking off at Salinas, Cali., St. Paul, Ore., and West Jordan, Utah but, the Florida man made it all worth while by taking the win at the Xtreme Bulls event with his 85.5-point ride.
Josh Frost, the number one ranked man in the bull riding World Standings, was hot on Sellars heels though. Frost attempted to ride Championship Pro Rodeo's Come Get Sum and he succeeded. His 85-point effort earned $11,699 toward his current standings. With season earnings of $179,537 he has already secured his spot at the 2024 NFR.
Frost leads the pack by over $19,000 where Chase Dougherty sits second in the World Standings with his $160,404 in winnings. Creek Young is third currently at $150,654 followed by the comeback man, Sellars with $133,707.
Full Results Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Xtreme Bulls
Spanish Fork, Utah, July 20
Bull riding:*
1. Clayton Sellars, 85.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Gladiator's Hammer, $14,923;
2. Josh Frost, 85, $11,699;
3. Maverick Potter, 84.5, $8,936;
4. Tyler Bingham, 83, $6,172;
5. Cooper James, 82.5, $4,330; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).