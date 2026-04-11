Final Roster Set for American Rodeo East Regional Finals

Two full rounds of timed event competition are complete, along with a long round in the rough stock at the American Rodeo East Regional finals.

The final roster is set for who will be competing for the chance to move on to the next step - the semi-finals competition.

In this round on Saturday evening, competitors will need to end up in the top five in order to punch their ticket to the next step in the journey towards $1 million.

See who is competing.

Bareback Riding

Bareback rider Tilden Hooper | MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This should be a battle right down to the last horse. There are former World Champions in this list who will be eligible for the million dollar prize should they go all the way.

Tilden Hooper

Tucker Carricato

Ethan Mazurenko

Tim O’connell

Weston Timberman

Taylor Broussard

Tanner Aus

Richmond Champion

Bodee Lammbers

Nick Pelke

Chett Deitz

Saddle Bronc Riding

Dawson Hay | RION SANDERS/GREAT FALLS TRIBUNE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Once again, this roughstock event will showcase some of the best in the world. There will not be a shortage of talent when the chute gates crack every single time in the performance.

Dawson Hay

Brody Cress

Coleman Shallbetter

Ryder Sanford

Kolby Wanchuk

Kole Ashbacher

Layton Green

Gus Gaillard

Ben Andersen

Chase Brooks

Jack Smithson

Bull Riding

Only seven cowboys earned the right to compete in the performance after the long round in the bull riding.

Jayden Roy

Stran Smith

Jesse Petri

Clayton Sellars

Nick Tetz

Renan Almeida Alves

Jeremy Maisonneuve

Team Roping

Team roping | The American Rodeo

Just a quick overview of the paired teams here and it is easy to see that this should be a gun slinging contest to earn a top five position. These guys can rope and it will be fast.

JC Yeahquo/Logan Moore

Cory Kidd/Carson Johnson

Gabriel Pacheco/Leonardo Rorato

Billy Bob Brown/Blaine Vick

Owen Gillespie/Cole Walker

Tyler Tryan/Levi Lord

Luke Brown/Buddy Hawkins

Lightning Aguilera/Wyatt Cox

Clay Smith/Coleby Payne

Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis

Nelson Wyatt/Nicky Northcott

Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin

Conley Kleinhans/Kyler Kanady

Rodrigo De Lima/Diego Raimudo Baroni

Brandon Hennings/Chad Beechey

Barrel Racing

Dusky Lynn Hall | Kristen Schurr/The American Rodeo

There are some very familiar faces here with former NFR qualifiers and some young guns ready to take the veteran’s money.

Anita Ellis

Crystal Mason

Randee Prindle

Kappie Bryant

Tabitha Dyal

Missy Jean Etheridge

Bayleigh Choate

Braia Vogel

Christian Shipley

Emily Wilkins

Rhaylen Maloy

Kelly Bowser

Dusty Lynn Hall

Yasmin Rissi De Oliveira

Oceane Veillieux

Steer Wrestling

Bridger Anderson | Yfat Yossifor / San Angelo Standard-Times

Once again, a tough set here. NFR qualifiers and even a familiar name in the tie-down roping can be found here.

Cody Devers

Marc Joiner

Zack Jongbloed

Shane Frey

Tristan Martin

Gavin Soileau

Joshua Hefner

Cody Green

Drew Slade

Juan Alcazar

Craig Parks

Clayton Culligan

Bridger Anderson

Austin Stewart

Breakaway Roping

Beau Peterson | Fernando Sam-Sin

From World Champions to multiple time NFR qualifiers, this is going to be a fast and furious set of ladies roping. Get your drink before this starts because you won’t want to miss it.

Emmry Edwards

Kelsie Reininger

Beau Peterson

Jill Tanner

Rylie Edens

Kelsie Domer

Kearstyn Betts

Rickie Fanning

Kathryn Smith

Lydia Townson

Corlee Massey

Haiden Thompson

Amy Ohrt

Amelie Coutu

Tie-Down Roping

Calf Roping | The American Rodeo

Quite a set of young guns fill the lineup here. There is plenty of experience versus newcomers to make for a fast round if the calves play the game.

Andrew Burks

Zack Jongbloed

Cross Fulford

Bobby Abernathy

Brodey Clemons

Dakota Felton

Treyton Faulk

Cason Kingsbury

Bryce Derrer

Macon Murphy

Cynch Whitesell

Cole Clemons

Cruz Melanson

Jesse Clifton

Only the top five in each event will get the chance to move on. The rest will have to wait until next year, or go to another regional finals if they have qualified. It’s one go, one chance, one million dollars on the line.