Final Roster Set for American Rodeo East Regional Finals
Two full rounds of timed event competition are complete, along with a long round in the rough stock at the American Rodeo East Regional finals.
The final roster is set for who will be competing for the chance to move on to the next step - the semi-finals competition.
In this round on Saturday evening, competitors will need to end up in the top five in order to punch their ticket to the next step in the journey towards $1 million.
See who is competing.
Bareback Riding
This should be a battle right down to the last horse. There are former World Champions in this list who will be eligible for the million dollar prize should they go all the way.
- Tilden Hooper
- Tucker Carricato
- Ethan Mazurenko
- Tim O’connell
- Weston Timberman
- Taylor Broussard
- Tanner Aus
- Richmond Champion
- Bodee Lammbers
- Nick Pelke
- Chett Deitz
Saddle Bronc Riding
Once again, this roughstock event will showcase some of the best in the world. There will not be a shortage of talent when the chute gates crack every single time in the performance.
- Dawson Hay
- Brody Cress
- Coleman Shallbetter
- Ryder Sanford
- Kolby Wanchuk
- Kole Ashbacher
- Layton Green
- Gus Gaillard
- Ben Andersen
- Chase Brooks
- Jack Smithson
Bull Riding
Only seven cowboys earned the right to compete in the performance after the long round in the bull riding.
- Jayden Roy
- Stran Smith
- Jesse Petri
- Clayton Sellars
- Nick Tetz
- Renan Almeida Alves
- Jeremy Maisonneuve
Team Roping
Just a quick overview of the paired teams here and it is easy to see that this should be a gun slinging contest to earn a top five position. These guys can rope and it will be fast.
- JC Yeahquo/Logan Moore
- Cory Kidd/Carson Johnson
- Gabriel Pacheco/Leonardo Rorato
- Billy Bob Brown/Blaine Vick
- Owen Gillespie/Cole Walker
- Tyler Tryan/Levi Lord
- Luke Brown/Buddy Hawkins
- Lightning Aguilera/Wyatt Cox
- Clay Smith/Coleby Payne
- Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis
- Nelson Wyatt/Nicky Northcott
- Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin
- Conley Kleinhans/Kyler Kanady
- Rodrigo De Lima/Diego Raimudo Baroni
- Brandon Hennings/Chad Beechey
Barrel Racing
There are some very familiar faces here with former NFR qualifiers and some young guns ready to take the veteran’s money.
- Anita Ellis
- Crystal Mason
- Randee Prindle
- Kappie Bryant
- Tabitha Dyal
- Missy Jean Etheridge
- Bayleigh Choate
- Braia Vogel
- Christian Shipley
- Emily Wilkins
- Rhaylen Maloy
- Kelly Bowser
- Dusty Lynn Hall
- Yasmin Rissi De Oliveira
- Oceane Veillieux
Steer Wrestling
Once again, a tough set here. NFR qualifiers and even a familiar name in the tie-down roping can be found here.
- Cody Devers
- Marc Joiner
- Zack Jongbloed
- Shane Frey
- Tristan Martin
- Gavin Soileau
- Joshua Hefner
- Cody Green
- Drew Slade
- Juan Alcazar
- Craig Parks
- Clayton Culligan
- Bridger Anderson
- Austin Stewart
Breakaway Roping
From World Champions to multiple time NFR qualifiers, this is going to be a fast and furious set of ladies roping. Get your drink before this starts because you won’t want to miss it.
- Emmry Edwards
- Kelsie Reininger
- Beau Peterson
- Jill Tanner
- Rylie Edens
- Kelsie Domer
- Kearstyn Betts
- Rickie Fanning
- Kathryn Smith
- Lydia Townson
- Corlee Massey
- Haiden Thompson
- Amy Ohrt
- Amelie Coutu
Tie-Down Roping
Quite a set of young guns fill the lineup here. There is plenty of experience versus newcomers to make for a fast round if the calves play the game.
- Andrew Burks
- Zack Jongbloed
- Cross Fulford
- Bobby Abernathy
- Brodey Clemons
- Dakota Felton
- Treyton Faulk
- Cason Kingsbury
- Bryce Derrer
- Macon Murphy
- Cynch Whitesell
- Cole Clemons
- Cruz Melanson
- Jesse Clifton
Only the top five in each event will get the chance to move on. The rest will have to wait until next year, or go to another regional finals if they have qualified. It’s one go, one chance, one million dollars on the line.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com