Semi-Finals Complete, Roster Set for Showdown Round of 2026 The American Rodeo
The Friday night of Memorial Day weekend brought an action-packed round of rodeo to life on the floor of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Semi-Finals round of The American Rodeo is now complete, and the field is set for Saturday's Showdown Round.
Bareback Riding
The list of "contenders" in the bareback riding is a literal who's who of elite competitors. Each of these cowboys has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo, and they brought their A-game on Friday night. The bottom hole came down to a tie-breaker, and Tilden Hooper and Keenan Hayes prevailed over Weston Timberman.
- R.C. Landingham
- Tanner Aus
- Leighton Berry
- Tilden Hooper
- Keenan Hayes
Breakaway Roping
In breakaway roping, the lovely ladies had to be under three seconds to earn a spot in Saturday's Showdown Round. Once again, this list is stacked with impressive names, including former The American Rodeo Champions and World Champions.
- Madison Outhier
- Kelsie Domer
- Jackie Crawford
- Rickie Fanning
- Fallon Ruffoni
Team Roping
Perhaps the most electric event of the night was team roping. The cowboys kicked it off fast, and ropers had to clock in under four seconds to advance. Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake are no strangers to setting records, and they added another to their resume in the Semi-Finals. With a 3.41-second run, they now hold the arena record inside Globe Life Field.
- Dustin Egusquiza / JC Flake
- Billy Bob Brown / Blaine Vick
- Pedro Egurrola / Michael Calmelat Jr.
- Cory Kidd / Carson Johnson
- Coleman Proctor / Travis Graves
Steer Wrestling
Some of the steers gave cowboys a run for their money in the Semi-Finals round, where a mixed group of young gun and veteran competitors earned their seats in the Showdown Round. Dalton Massey led the way with an impressive 4.09-second run.
- Dalton Massey
- Riley Barber
- Gavin Soileau
- Don Payne
- Clayton Culligan
Saddle Bronc Riding
Sage Newman continued his recent hot streak, maximizing his opportunity aboard a re-ride. He topped the leaderboard by a full point, coming in at 86.75 and winning the round. Joining Newman in the Showdown Round are four more NFR-qualifying cowboys.
- Sage Newman
- Brody Cress
- Shorty Garrett
- Kade Bruno
- Logan Hay
Tie-Down Roping
In a tight round of tie-down roping, it came down to tenths of a second. Horsepower, strategy, and talent paid off for the ropers inside Globe Life Field. Zack Jongbloed was the only cowboy to go sub-eight seconds, while former Champion Ty Harris capitalized on being the final cowboy out and knowing exactly what he needed to do to move on.
- Zack Jongbloed
- Ty Harris
- Tuf Cooper
- Andrew Burks
- Cory Solomon
Barrel Racing
In a star-studded round of barrel racing, a varied group of competitors prevailed. At the top, 14-year-old Taylor Armenta turned in a 15.321-second run to claim the win. Futurity trainer Heidi Gunderson followed, aboard the highest money-earning futurity horse of 2025.
Mindy Holloway and Heavens Got Credit (the horse that Kassie Mowry stepped aboard for the 2025 NFR) took an early lead and held their position in the top five. Another standout youth rider, Dusky Lynn Hall, came in at No. 4. Wrapping up the top five is rodeo superstar and Canadian cowgirl, Blake Molle.
- Taylor Armenta
- Heidi Gunderson
- Mindy Holloway
- Dusky Lynn Hall
- Blake Molle
Bull Riding
The most difficult and unpredictable event is always bull riding. What matchups will score big and who will have an off day is always hard to predict. At this particular rodeo, cowboys must cover their bull for the full eight seconds to advance to the next round. Only two were able to do so, including the last cowboy out: Luciano De Castro, who came in at a whopping 90 points.
- Luciano De Castro
- Jesse Petri
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.