Semi-Finals Complete, Roster Set for Showdown Round of 2026 The American Rodeo

The Friday night of Memorial Day weekend brought an action-packed round of rodeo to life on the floor of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Semi-Finals round of The American Rodeo is now complete, and the field is set for Saturday's Showdown Round.

Bareback Riding

The list of "contenders" in the bareback riding is a literal who's who of elite competitors. Each of these cowboys has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo, and they brought their A-game on Friday night. The bottom hole came down to a tie-breaker, and Tilden Hooper and Keenan Hayes prevailed over Weston Timberman.

R.C. Landingham

Tanner Aus

Leighton Berry

Tilden Hooper

Keenan Hayes

Breakaway Roping

In breakaway roping, the lovely ladies had to be under three seconds to earn a spot in Saturday's Showdown Round. Once again, this list is stacked with impressive names, including former The American Rodeo Champions and World Champions.

Madison Outhier

Kelsie Domer

Jackie Crawford

Rickie Fanning

Fallon Ruffoni

Team Roping

Perhaps the most electric event of the night was team roping. The cowboys kicked it off fast, and ropers had to clock in under four seconds to advance. Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake are no strangers to setting records, and they added another to their resume in the Semi-Finals. With a 3.41-second run, they now hold the arena record inside Globe Life Field.

Dustin Egusquiza / JC Flake

Billy Bob Brown / Blaine Vick

Pedro Egurrola / Michael Calmelat Jr.

Cory Kidd / Carson Johnson

Coleman Proctor / Travis Graves

Steer Wrestling

Some of the steers gave cowboys a run for their money in the Semi-Finals round, where a mixed group of young gun and veteran competitors earned their seats in the Showdown Round. Dalton Massey led the way with an impressive 4.09-second run.

Dalton Massey

Riley Barber

Gavin Soileau

Don Payne

Clayton Culligan

Saddle Bronc Riding

Sage Newman continued his recent hot streak, maximizing his opportunity aboard a re-ride. He topped the leaderboard by a full point, coming in at 86.75 and winning the round. Joining Newman in the Showdown Round are four more NFR-qualifying cowboys.

Sage Newman

Brody Cress

Shorty Garrett

Kade Bruno

Logan Hay

Tie-Down Roping

In a tight round of tie-down roping, it came down to tenths of a second. Horsepower, strategy, and talent paid off for the ropers inside Globe Life Field. Zack Jongbloed was the only cowboy to go sub-eight seconds, while former Champion Ty Harris capitalized on being the final cowboy out and knowing exactly what he needed to do to move on.

Zack Jongbloed

Ty Harris

Tuf Cooper

Andrew Burks

Cory Solomon

Barrel Racing

In a star-studded round of barrel racing, a varied group of competitors prevailed. At the top, 14-year-old Taylor Armenta turned in a 15.321-second run to claim the win. Futurity trainer Heidi Gunderson followed, aboard the highest money-earning futurity horse of 2025.

Mindy Holloway and Heavens Got Credit (the horse that Kassie Mowry stepped aboard for the 2025 NFR) took an early lead and held their position in the top five. Another standout youth rider, Dusky Lynn Hall, came in at No. 4. Wrapping up the top five is rodeo superstar and Canadian cowgirl, Blake Molle.

Taylor Armenta

Heidi Gunderson

Mindy Holloway

Dusky Lynn Hall

Blake Molle

Bull Riding

The most difficult and unpredictable event is always bull riding. What matchups will score big and who will have an off day is always hard to predict. At this particular rodeo, cowboys must cover their bull for the full eight seconds to advance to the next round. Only two were able to do so, including the last cowboy out: Luciano De Castro, who came in at a whopping 90 points.

Luciano De Castro

Jesse Petri