Final Roster Set for PBR World Finals World Championship Rounds
It's been a long week for the athletes of the Professional Bull Riders. They have made it through the Elimination Rounds, with 20 punching their tickets to the World Finals Championship Rounds. The remaining cowboys had to ride two more bulls to try to make their way to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, May 18-19.
There were only two cowboys who went 2-for-2 at the Redemption Rounds and were certainly to earn their way. Daniel Keeping from Montague, Texas, will be joined by Bob Mitchell, Mauricio Moriera, JaCauy Hale, and Shane Scott as the five to advance.
Keeping knew he was under pressure coming into the rounds and he apparently flourishes in those situations. Riding Grey Fox (Universal Pro Rodeo/Rachel & Dustin Powell/Delmas/Williams) in round one for 83.5 points kept Keeping on the board and certainly eligible to move on.
In round two, the Texas man knew that he was in a do-or-die situation. He had to ride to advance. With ice water running through his veins, Keeping sat down on Mr. Right Now (Silent 7/Hilton Bull Co.) and made a stellar 88.5-point ride to win the round and certify his World Finals Championship showing.
Mitchell was the only other man to go 2-for-2 in the Ride for Redemption Rounds. In round one, Bubba G (Dakota Rodeo/Brian & Ashley Pintar/Clay Struve/Chad Berger) Mitchell scored an 81.25.
Round two was more interesting for the man as he faced a decision of taking a reride or holding on to what most would consider a low score in the PBR. Full Throttle (Classic Jack Cattle/Viducic Bucking Bulls) and Mitchell paired for a 73.5-point ride that the Steelville, Missouri man elected to keep even knowing there were six that could potentially move him.
The decision paid off as he was part of the elite duo to ride two.
That solidified the roster for the World Finals Championship Round. Here are the bull riders you can watch compete inside AT&T Stadium for the $1 million prize and the bragging rights of being the World Champion.
1. Daniel Keeping
2. Bob Mitchell
3. Mauricio Moreira
4. JaCauy Hale
5. Shane Scott
6. Kaiden Loud
7. John Crimber
8. Cassio Dias
9. Kaique Pacheco
10. Thiago Salgado
11. Dener Barbosa
12. Koltin Hevalow
13. Daylon Swearingen
14. Andrew Alvidrez
15. Cort McFadden
16. Sage Kimzey
17. Eduardo Aparecido
18. Silvano Alves
19. Claudio Montanha Jr.
20. Brady Fielder
21. Dalton Kasel
22. Alan de Souza
23. Joao Ricardo Vierira
24. Caden Bunch
25. Leonardo Castro