PBR World Mourning Incredibly Tragic Loss of Beloved Bull ‘Cool Whip’

Very few PBR bulls struck a chord like Cool Whip did.

New fans drawn to his groovy name learned that a top bull could be sweet in disposition. Cool Whip was like a 1,700-pound puppy dog – a gentle giant who craved scratches and loved being around kids. His former co-owner, Staci Addison called him Sweetie Pie, showed him videos of his outs, and sang “You Are My Sunshine” to him at night. The next day, her best boy would go out and dominate, unrideable.

Addison loving on her “Sweetie Pie” bull Cool Whip. | Andrew Giangola

Longtime fans were in awe of a friendly animal entering the chutes and, at the seeming flip of a switch, turning into a force field of four-legged power to accumulate a record 48-out buck-off streak. During that then-unmatched stretch of whipping down riders, Cool Whip was scored an astronomical 46 points or higher nine times.

“The Streak,” which became hallowed lore among fans, had originally been held by Bushwacker – the most famous bucking bull of them all and the first animal to grace the cover of ESPN Magazine’s “Body” issue.

At PBR World Finals in May 2024, Cool Whip, with 42 straight buck-offs under his flank strap, exploded from the chutes and dispatched Claudio Montanha Jr. in an eye-blink 1.18 seconds, breaking Bushwacker’s famed record.

Bushwacker was formidable and dangerous. Cool Whip was approachable and dare we say it, nearly cuddly. If he wasn’t a fan’s favorite bull, that person undoubtedly knew someone who put Cool Whip first.

Cool Whip bucking. | PBR

He lived the charmed life of an elite athlete – the best food, care and expensive therapy for his million-dollar muscles.

But even Cool Whip couldn’t be protected from an inescapable reality. Life away from the arena in the animal kingdom can be brutal.

Living with a group of two-year-old bulls proved fatal for the popular bull who would have turned eight in April.

On a ranch in Oklahoma last week, Cool Whip’s owner, the veteran stock contractor H.D. Page, observed his prize athlete covered in mud. One of the younger bulls was riding and ramming him from behind.

Page, owner/operator of D&H Cattle Co. in Ardmore, Okla., has seen his fare of bull fights in decades of raising bulls, including three-time Champion Sweet Pro’s Bruiser, Mossy Oak Mudslinger, Long John, Ricky Vaughn and Chiseled. He jumped into the pen to protect the animals and break up the fight. He moved the younger bull away from Cool Whip, but was unexpectedly hooked and knocked to the ground by the older bull known for his gentle temperament, but now in a fight for his life.

The veteran bull handler was able to get up and move toward the fence. He assumed Cool Whip was not following him. Again, out of character, Cool Whip lined him up and freight trained him, resulting in severe injuries, including lacerations to Page’s chin, fractures to both sides of his jaw, broken ribs in the front and back, a fractured sternum and an ankle injury.

Page was CareFlighted to OU Medical Center and is now home recovering. PBR is supporting a GoFundMe to help Page through his recovery. Social media pages have been flooded with prayers and well-wishes to the industry leader from fans, athletes, and Western sports stakeholders.

Unfortunately, despite Page’s valiant efforts to manage the situation, Cool Whip later succumbed to his injuries.

While Cool Whip’s death is extremely tragic, it is not shocking to those familiar with animals in the wild.

“Bulls are herd animals; they are territorial and will behave in a way that is consistent with protecting their turf and establishing their dominance,” said Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner, PBR.

“In this tragic occurrence, a bad-attitude gang of young agitators beat up and killed a beloved PBR bull,” Gleason said. “H.D. reacted as someone trying to save a bull he loves. He stepped in the middle to save an icon, and he ended up in the hospital.”

Animals are wired for aggressiveness. Territorial conflicts happen in nature. These are the laws of Mother Nature.

This week, the PBR family rallies around H.D. Page and mourns the passing of his bull Cool Whip, one of the most famous, accomplished, and beloved bulls ever to grace the arena – a powerful reminder of the raw and untamed instincts that will always govern the natural world.

