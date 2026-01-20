PBR Champion Announces New Role As Carolina Cowboys Assistant GM

Cooper Davis has earned nearly every major accolade and title in professional bull riding. A National Finals Rodeo qualifier, PRCA Resistol Rookie of the Year, eight-time PBR Finals qualifier, and PBR World Champion, Davis has had a storied career.

Davis first competed professionally in the PRCA, qualifying for the NFR in 2013, and winning the coveted Rookie of the Year title. He then transitioned to the PBR, where he won the 2015 PBR World Finals and earned the 2016 PBR World Championship.

In 2023, Davis announced a partial retirement and stepped away from the PBR Unleash the Beast Tour. He shared that he wanted to focus his efforts on the PBR Team Series and continued to ride for the Carolina Cowboys.

The decision was fueled by one of Davis' primary goals: to win a team championship. In 2025, the Carolina Cowboys earned the PBR Teams Championship inside T-Mobile Arena.

A man with a clear mission and goals, Davis knows how to achieve the things he desires. Although he will no longer be competing on the arena floor, Davis shared on social media that he will continue his involvement in the PBR.

In a post on Davis' social media, he stated, "While my time in the arena has come to an end, my commitment to the Carolina Cowboys hasn’t changed. I’ll be stepping into the Assistant GM role to support our rider athletes, strengthen our culture, and help drive this program forward."

Following the announcement, the PBR shared a video, offering best wishes and congratulations from Davis' teammates and peers, which showcased how valued he was both inside and outside the arena. From competitors like Sage Kimzey, who have competed alongside Davis for the majority of his career, to young guns like John Crimber, Davis has made a lasting impact on the sport.

Throughout his career, Davis won 43 events, made 43 90-point rides, and his riding percentage was 48. His career earnings for the PBR come in at an impressive $3,881,692. Davis' career high score was 94 points aboard Chiseled in Kansas City in 2021.

The 31-year-old from Jasper, Texas, now calls the big city of Dallas, home. Along with spending time with his wife, Kaitlyn, and son, Mack, Davis enjoys hunting and time outdoors - all things he will have significantly more time for in 2026.

Davis shared a letter "to the sport who made me the man I am today" on social media, closing out with: "Thank you, it's been a hell of a ride."

