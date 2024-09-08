2024 Fizz Bomb Futurity Champions Crowned in Wyoming
The second go of the futurity went to Ashley Schafer and Fiesta By Design. With a time of 14.840, the 2019 stallion by Slick By Design and out of HP Fiesta Fame, by Dash Ta Fame earned $3,555. Schafer and husband, Seth, own and raised the exceptional horse.
Pole Bending Futurity winners from earlier in the week, The Money Raider and Margaret Jones, claimed the 2D win with a 15.610 in round two. The 2019 gelding is by The Red Dasher and out of Rare Red Raider by On The Money Red.
Vauna Walker and RV FamedFrenchGoodbye earned the average championship and $4,740 with their 30.434. The 2020 gelding is by The Goodbye Lane and out of Two Fools Gold by Frenchmans Guy. Walker also took the round win and the average in the senior futurity sidepot, as well as the Homegrown award.
Parachute and Bradi Whiteside took the 2D futurity average win. The 2019 black mare is by Slick By Design and out of RC Back In Black by Ninety Nine Goldmine
Bailey Alvarez and JFive Stoned N Vegas swept the Amateur Futurity, winning round two with a 15.185. The 2020 stallion, by French SreakToVegas and out of Brookabella by Brookstone Bay, took the average win by over a second.
In the youth futurity sidepot, Shayda Lesmeister and A Hot French Summer won round two with a 15.817. The duo also earned the average win by nearly a second.
In the derby, Dusky Lynn Hall stole the show once again. Winning the round, average, and youth sidepot on Aint Seen Famous Yet with today's 14.814, Hall and Jets Letters Ta Abby were close in second with a 14.842. KD Baby Driver earned a check for sixth place with a 15.036.
Aint Seen Famous Yet also claimed the average win, Jets Letters Ta Abby second, and fourth place for KD Baby Driver. The team also went 1-2-3 in the youth derby sidepot average.
In round two of the derby, Debbie Combs and Bullys French Mimic won the 2D with a 15.593. The 2015 mare is by Frenchmans Maximum and out of Sheza Fly Girl by Flying Specialist.
The 2D average derby win went to Makenzie Haas and JD French Finale, by Frenchmans Chico and out of VF Tap Dance by Moscato Fame.
In the senior sidepot, Kathy Grimes and KG Jukebox Hero took the round with a 15.215. The 2017 stallion is by Blazin Jetolena and out of KG JusticeWeExpected. The average win went to round one winner, Coly Blake and Seis Im Quick, by Tresseis Royal Fame and out of Handsome Red Ruby by Handsomer.
Congratualtions to all of today's winners! More action is coming at Fizz Bomb, with the Wendy Larsen Senior Race kicking off Saturaday morning, followed by the first round of the open, and at 7 PM MST, the first annual $75,000 Cowboy State Slot Race from Cowboy State Stallions.