Following Adversity, McLeod-Sprague Turns Focus To Chasing Something Special
Megan McLeod-Sprague knew what kind of horse Jagger was before the injury in occurred in July 2024. But when the tires started rolling out of her driveway in late January, she wasn’t 100 percent certain what kind of horse was actually in her trailer.
The path to recovery had been long and complex, spanning more than seven months. She had hopes he would be ready for competition, but nothing was guaranteed.
From the first barrel in Fort Worth, Jagger let her know he was ready to run.
“When I left the winter run, I really didn’t know what I was leaving with as far as horsepower. But you never know if you don’t try. He clearly is healed and happy to be doing his job again,” McLeod-Sprague said. “He just came out like a ball of fire. I wasn’t sure how he would handle the winter rodeos because I don’t consider him an indoor horse. I just think he’s so happy to be back doing his job that he doesn’t care where it’s at.”
Megan McLeod-Sprague's Journey Toward the NFR
Through 14 rodeos run in 2025, McLeod-Sprague and her equine partner have blazed a path towards the top of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association standings. The Marsing, Idaho cowgirl has already accumulated more than $55,200 in earnings, putting her fourth in the World Standings as the summer schedule prepares to start.
It all seems a bit like a dream considering the nightmare the tandem faced halfway through 2024.
McLeod-Sprague has been a card-carrying member of the WPRA for more than 25 years, with several seasons back in the early 2000s finishing just inside the top 20 of the World Standings. But a majority of her rodeo career has been limited to competitions closer to home as she’s not a huge fan of travel and her horses, while competitive, weren’t always elite.
All that changed in 2021 when she found Jagger, or Jag for short. A longtime friend called to tell her about the horse, who just happened to be at a barn not too far down the road. Following nearly two months of waiting for the animal to be ready, she hopped on for a test ride.
“I knew the second I got on him he was going to be a match for me. He just felt right. I could just feel it in him,” McLeod-Sprague said, noting she completed the purchase on her birthday in December 2021. “I took the gamble I guess and haven’t looked back since. It turns out it was a pretty good birthday present.”
With support from her husband and their two kids, McLeod-Sprague has steadily increased her commitment level. From 2014-21, she never finished higher in the WPRA World Standings than 74th, clearing $10,000 in earnings just four times. She also never ran at more than 38 rodeos in a season during that span.
Since Jag’s arrival, she’s finished inside the top 35 three straight years with more than $45,000 in earnings each time, including more than $75,000 last year.
It appeared like she and Jag would be headed to Las Vegas last December before suffering a setback in early July. It took two different vets almost four months to diagnose a deep muscle injury in Jag’s back that would require rest and pain management as it healed.
After months of laying low, the duo made one test run in late January before heading to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Instantly, it was apparent Jag was ready to pick up where he left off.
They placed fourth or better in every round, including a runner-up effort in the finals. A few weeks later, they won four of five rounds in San Antonio, including the finals, beating current No. 1 and defending World Champion Kassie Mowry by a hundredth of a second to claim the title.
“Throughout my career, I’ve won rounds at pretty much every major rodeo that we have – San Angelo, San Antonio, Pendleton, Reno, Cheyenne. But I’ve never won a major. So that was really fun at San Antonio,” McLeod-Sprague said. “It was fun because I felt like I finally got it done. Kassie and Jarvis are legends and for it to happen the way it did was pretty amazing.”
Following Mother’s Day weekend at home, McLeod-Sprague and Jag will hit the road once again, chasing an opportunity. For the first time in a career that spans more than two decades, the possibility of earning a spot at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo feels within reach.
She’s got a family in full support of her, sponsors eager to see her succeed and a horse who has proven ready to shine when the opportunity presents itself.
Pretty soon, everyone will be loaded in the trailer, ready to hit the road. The goal is simple – keep the tires rolling until they stop in Las Vegas this December.
“I think as hard as it is to be away from home, it’s a whole lot easier when they’re with me. But we’re pretty well ready to clinch down and do it,” McLeod-Sprague said. “It’s kind of wild. You put (the schedule) all down on paper and kind of look at it and go, ‘What am I actually doing?’ But with that said, I can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be.”