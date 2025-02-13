Former NFR Bull Rider Continuing to Build Momentum on Comeback Journey
Scottie Knapp’s path through the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association began in Yuma, Ariz. It’s only fitting that his resurgence got its latest boost there.
Over the weekend, the Albuquerque, N.M., bull rider captured his second straight bull riding title at the 80th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo, this time taking the victory outright after sharing the honor in 2024. His 85.5-point effort on Honeycutt Rodeo’s Tedd was a half-point better than JaCauy Hale, guaranteeing him a $1,967 payday and the championship.
“Honestly, every year I had been there, I never stayed on until 2022. I think I placed last hole that year. And then I ended up winning it last year and this year, so I kind of turned it around,” Knapp joked, noting his first permit ride took place in Yuma back in 2010.
For Knapp, the outcome was the most recent dot on a winding road back to being among the PRCA’s best. As of Wednesday, his $12,615 in earnings for 2025 puts him number 23 in the World Standings.
It’s a far cry from where Knapp was back in 2016 when he made his first appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and finished sixth in the final rankings.
Since that career-defining moment, his journey has been redefined by injuries. After his NFR debut, Knapp finished among the top 50 just once between 2017-21, never clearing $30,000 in earnings along the way.
In 2022, he appeared on his way to a rebound, earning more than $43,000 before March. The resurgence came to a screeching halt when suffered a broken leg. Along with numerous complications, the injury led to three different surgeries, with a rod through the tibia and a plate with eight screws through the fibula being the end result.
“It’s supposed to be stronger than it’s ever been, so I’ll take that,” Knapp quips with a laugh.
After being sidelined for 15 months, he was hoping for a return to form in 2024, but even that came with hardships. Approaching $60,000 in prize money late in July, Knapp was hit with what he feared was another career-changing injury, this time to his neck. At Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days, he took a hard fall and instantly thought his days in the arena were over.
Fortunately, the pain was diagnosed as a severe sprain, only requiring time off.
“It was kind of scary. I thought that was the end of the rodeo road for me honestly. I was pretty certain I had broke my neck, but thankfully it was just the ligaments,” Knapp said.
Which leads Knapp back to this moment, to Yuma, to 2025 and to a restart to his ProRodeo journey. When he stepped away in July 2024 following the neck injury, Knapp was leading the Turquoise Circuit season standings. He managed to make the Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo, only to go 0-for-3 on rides in November.
Momentum finally turned just as the 2024 calendar drew to a close. Knapp won nearly $6,700 at the Roughy Top Gun Invitational Presented by the City of Fallon (Nev.) on New Year’s Eve, then picked up more than $4,000 for a second-place showing during the opening round at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver.
After a few tough rides in late January and early February, he won Yuma, his first title since taking the San Luis Valley Ski-Hi Stampede in Monte Vista, Colo., back in mid-July 2024.
Where the journey goes from here has yet to be determined. Knapp is just grateful to be back on the path.
Through it all, he’s remained focused on returning to where he was nearly a decade ago, contending for a spot at the NFR and a World Title. It wasn’t easy, but it was definitely worth the effort.
“I’m not exactly where I want to be, but I’m just slowly chipping away and trying to stay consistent,” Knapp said. “This year, we’re slowly getting the ball rolling – but it’s rolling. Just thankful to still be doing what I love.”