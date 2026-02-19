Former World Champions Move On in San Antonio After an Action Packed Bracket 3

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo wrapped up its third bracket and ninth performance of jam-packed rodeo action last night (February 18th) and while some athletes rose to the occasion, others fell short in Texas.

As one of the bigger rodeos so far this season, San Antonio is a great place to grab a hefty cash prize to secure your spot in the world standings. With days still left to go until the final, each round holds a different set of athletes looking to take home the title.

Rough Stock in Bracket Three

The first round of bracket three was a doozy, with former world champions stepping into the arena to go head-to-head. Bareback riders Taylor Broussard (84 points) and Bradlee Miller (85.5 points) won rounds one and two with scores in the mid-eighties, but Miller came in hot in the third round with 88.5 points, taking the highest score of the bracket.

Bareback Riding Qualifiers:

1/2. Bradlee Miller, $6,605

1/2. Orin Larsen, $6,055

3. Taylor Broussard, $2,752

4. Bronc Marriott, $2,202.

Q Taylor is having a dream season as a saddle bronc rider. Coming off hot from his first National Finals Rodeo, he took the first round of bracket three with 86 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vintage Villain.

Night two for Darcy Radel was a solid one. The cowboy scored 87-points on The Cervi Brothers' Kiss My Ace. With just one ride left to go these two held solid ground, but Kade Bruno came in strong during the final night of bracket three with 88.5 points.

Saddle Bronc Riding Qualifiers:

1. Q Taylor, $6,330

2. Kade Bruno, $4,954

3. Darcy Radel, $3,303

4. Ben Andersen, $2,202.

Bryce Jensen and Luke Mackey set the bar high for bull riders in bracket three from the jump during round one, the pair tied for the highest score of 85.5 points. Boudreaux Campbell fell in behind them, winning round two with 83-points, which was just enough to qualify him for the semis as he Bourdreaux won round three with 77 points.

Bull Riding Qualifiers:

1. Boudreaux Campbell, $12,476;

2. Colorado kid Mackey, $4,495;

3. Bryce Jensen, $2,844;

4. Damien Wood, $2,202.

Things Heat Up For Barrel Racers

World champion Hailey Kinsel is back in the arena, and she’s not slowing down. She took home a win in the second round of bracket three with a run of 14.37 seconds. While that was a blazing time for Tuesday night, Kathy Grimes has her beat with her 14.10-second run, which won her round one.

The final night for barrel racers in bracket three was no exception to the action. Loralee Ward took home the win with a run of 14.3-seconds. Putting her in front of Kathy Grimes, but no doubt she would qualify for the semis.

Barrel Racing Qualifiers:

1/2. Hailey Kinsel, $5,504

1/2. Loralee Ward, $5,504

3. Kathy Grimes, $4,954

4. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, $3,853.

Timed Event Results For Bracket Three

Stephen Culling may have set the bar for steer wrestlers with his time of 4.4 seconds during round one, but two cowboys were not going to let him rest easy on night two. Eli Lord and Justin Shaffer tied for the win during round two with a time of 4.3 seconds. Barely beating Culling to the mark. The final steer wrestler to take home a win in bracket three was Shaffer with a time of 3.9-seconds, the fastest of the bracket.

Steer Wrestling Qualifiers:

1. Justin Shaffer, $5,229

2. Stephen Culling, $4,403

3/4. Holden Myers, $2,477

3/4. Eli Lord, $2,477.

Dawson Graham and Dillon Graham may have been rookies last year, but this team roping pair of brothers is proving they are here to stay. They secured the top spot in round one with 4.6 seconds. The dirt during round two must have been magic because Shay Dixon Carroll and Denton Dunning came in blazing Tuesday night, securing a win with 4.1 seconds in round two.

Round three had no shortage of action for team ropers as Tyler Tryan and Levi Lord won the final night of bracket three with a run of 3.9 seconds, taking them to the next round.

Team Roping Qualifiers:

1. Tyler Tryan/Levi Lord, $4,403 each

2. Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin, $3,853

3. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, $3,303

4. Colton Clayton/Justin Delagarza, $3,303.

Tie-down roping felt a little slow for the cowboys in round one; the winning time was 8.9 seconds from Chet Weitz. Kyle Lucas made things look a little easier in round two, clearing the steer within 7.7-seconds, one of the fastest times seen in Texas so far. Weitz took home the round three win with a run of 9.4-seconds.

Tie-Down Roping Qualifiers:

1. Chet Weitz, $7,155

2. John Douch, $4,404

3. Tom Crouse, $3,302

4. Kyle Lucas, $2,752.

With days left to go at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo there are still chances for athletes to secure spots in the wild card rounds, before moving to the semi-finals and hopefully the final night of action. Only the best cowboys and cowgirls in Texas can take home a title.