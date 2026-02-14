Bray Captures First-Ever Billy and Pam Minick All-Around Award in Fort Worth

Paden Bray captured a major win in historic fashion at the 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR). The inaugural Billy and Pam Minick All-Around Award, along with a $10,000 prize, was awarded on the final night of the rodeo.

Bray, a 27-year-old from Stephenville, Texas, was one of only two cowboys to place in two events at Fort Worth. He won $5,525 in team roping and tie-down roping. The talented young roper is quickly approaching the $1 million mark in PRORODEO earnings.

Although rodeos typically give an All-Around Cowboy award, the prize money in Fort Worth was substantially higher than usual, thanks to the Minicks. For Bray, an unexpected $10,000 win to kick off 2026 is a game-changer.

Bray is no stranger to the winner’s circle, starting with a huge splash in his rookie season. The 2019 Resistol Rookie Heeler of the Year has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) three times.

In 2020 and 2021, he roped with veteran header Erich Rogers. The duo claimed the NFR Average in 2020, when the rodeo was held in Arlington, Texas, due to COVID.

The talented heeler then teamed up with Clay Smith, qualifying again in 2023. In Fort Worth, Bray heeled for Brady Tryan. The pair finished first in their bracket, fourth in the Semi-Finals, and qualified for the Finals.

Bray’s usual team roping partner, Ketch Kelton, is a rookie and did not qualify for some of the limited-entry rodeos. Tryan and Bray will compete together again at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and RODEOHOUSTON.

It was Bray’s first year to compete in the tie-down roping in Fort Worth, where he borrowed Tanner Green’s horse, Bird. He pulled a check in Round 1 of his bracket, adding a little more to his earnings, to help secure the All-Around win.

For Bray, there is a family history with awards that include the "Minick" name.

Paden is the son of Ken and Billie Bray. His father Ken, the president of Equibrand, and his mother, the director of marketing, have had an immense impact on the Western industry. In 2025, Billie was chosen for the 2025 Pam Minick Lifetime Achievement Award.

Billy and Pam Minick were recognized for a great honor in December at the NFR, where they received the 2025 Legend of PRORODEO Award. The Minicks have a long history at the FWSSR. Billy grew up watching the rodeo and later became the rodeo producer. Pam was a sideline reporter at the rodeo for 30 years.

The Minicks wanted to do something to grow the sport and further the opportunities for rodeo cowboys, so the award was born at one of the most iconic rodeos in the sport. Paden Bray is now $10,000 richer and his name is forever recorded in the history books as the first-ever winner of the unique award.

