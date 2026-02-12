Steer Wrestlers & Fast Horses Gather in Texas Sunshine for 6th Annual Gripp N Flipp

For six years, the Jorgensen family has been hosting the Gripp N Flipp Steer Wrestling Jackpot in Hereford, Texas. Each year, the jackpot continues to grow, bringing cowboys from across the country to the warm Texas sun in February.

This year, over 70 bulldoggers competed in the $10,000 added three-round jackpot. Cowboys enjoyed perfect weather, good company, fast horses, and good cattle on February 8, at the Spicer Gripp Arena.

Each contestant runs three steers, competing for round money and average money. The top two steer wrestlers in the average and last year's match winner advance to a head-to-head match for a winner-takes-all pot of $3,000.

The cowboys started the day with speed. In Round 1, Traden Anderson landed on top after clocking a 3.87-second run, earning $1,840. Close behind him was Shane Frey, pocketing $1,520 for his 4.21-second time. Coming in a close third was Wyatt Smith, at 4.25 seconds, winning $1,220.

In Round 2, Shane Frey took the win with a 4.13-second run and added $1,840 to his earnings for the day. Tyler Scheevel placed second with a time of 4.19 seconds, collecting $1,520. Colorado cowboy Logan Kenline stopped the clock at 4.25 seconds to earn a third-place check worth $1,220.

Shane Frey also finished at the top of Round 3 with a 4.21. This was on his second entry, as the cowboys were allowed to enter twice. He banked another $1,840 for his efforts.

Fresh off the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), Justin Shaffer earned second-place money in Round 3 for $1,520, with a time of 4.37 seconds. Third, fourth, and fifth places were split between Riley Duvall, Hazen Smith, and Colt Honey, all of whom put 4.53 seconds on the board, winning $920 each.

Wyatt Smith was the Average winner with a combined time of 14.93 seconds, pocketing $3,160 and a Coats Saddle. Logan Kenline was close behind (14.97 seconds), earning $2,680 and a 5-Star Saddle Pad. These two cowboys advanced to the head-on match, along with last year's match winner and reigning World Champion, Tucker Allen.

In the match, all three cowboys ran each other's steers. The cowboy to best them all took home $3,000 and a Kimber 9mm. For the repeat title, Tucker Allen claimed the win and secured his spot in the match for the 2027 Gripp N Flipp.

The Jackpot also gives out some special awards. The Hazer of the Day was awarded to Justin Shaffer, who took home the CHS Bit & Bridle. Riley Duvall was second and received a tooled hazing bat.

Another very special award is given to the "Top Hand". This award is given to the hardest-working person throughout the day. Kyler Schroeter worked hard and was the most helpful, doing it all with a smile on his face. It was agreed upon that Kyle had done an outstanding job and contributed to the success of the jackpot.

While the Texas Swing is full steam ahead, the Annual Gripp N Flipp has become somewhat of a tradition for steer wrestlers who schedule their time in Texas in February. It is not just the money that brings the best to compete; it is the competition, sponsors, cattle, horses, and most importantly, friends coming together for a day, enjoying what these cowboys love to do. Steer wrestling jackpots are few and far between, and this is one of the top events in the industry.

Photographer Emma Arndt was onsite, and her photos can be purchased by messaging Emma Arndt.

