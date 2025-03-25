Former WPRA President and ProRodeo Hall of Fame Inductee Recognized at Rodeo Austin
Last night Rodeo Austin honored Jimmie Munroe as she retires from her position as the Women's Professional Rodeo Association President.
Munroe has served on the WPRA board at different times over five decades. Her dedication to the WPRA and the sport of rodeo has been a huge part of her life. She was president a total of 23 years during her time with the WPRA. Munroe was a huge advocate for raising the women's events prize money, making it equal to the men's events. The Texas cowgirl has also played a significant role in approving women's breakaway roping at the PRCA rodeos, adding the new women's event to over 500 rodeos across the nation.
The veteran lady has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 11 times on three different horses. In 1975 Munroe was crowned World Champion in the barrel racing, all around, and tie-down roping. She won back-to-back barrel racing season titles in the WPRA in 1976 and 1977. At the 1984 NFR Munroe won the first five rounds on her horse Smooth Cadett "Cat".
In 2019 Jimmie joined her husband, Bud Munroe, in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. She is also a member of the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and together as a couple, they were inducted into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museums Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2016.
Munroe is a huge reason there has been continued growth and success for WPRA members in the rodeo world. She has served as a matriarch for the women in rodeo and has used her position on the WPRA board to help pave the way for the cowgirls in the sport of rodeo.