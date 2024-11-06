Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Raises the Bar for Ground Conditions
We often talk about the changes we have seen in the great sport of rodeo in the past decade. The push for improving ground conditions is at the top of that list. While top rodeo horses have been selling for six figures for years, it has become increasingly common with the increased purses cowboys and cowgirls are chasing.
The barrel racing is constantly becoming more competitive, with countless 16-second runs on standard patterns in outdoor arenas at rodeos throughout this year. While this is due in part to very specialized breeding, horsemanship, training, vet care, etc, ground conditions play a huge role. Even the best horses and riders cannot consistently clock those times on unsafe ground conditions.
As a factor of longevity for both the sport and athletes, having safe and fair ground is absolutely critical. Many competitors and fans in recent years have expressed how frustrating it is to watch some of the biggest rodeo events come down to a drawing contest or just pure luck. While it is beneficial for the barrel horses, ground that is safe for those horses is safe for all of the human and animal athletes in rodeo.
While no one wants to see horses struggling to turn or safely stay upright, ground education has not always been widely talked about. Many arenas simply are not maintained all year and/or lack sufficient resources. Thanks to the unity of associations and committees working together behind the scenes, conditions across the board have seen great improvement. Moving forward and sharing the knowledge, we can continue to strive to make things even better. Thank you Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for your efforts.
This release came from the WPRA on November 1, 2024:
"The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR), working in cooperation with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), will increase added money and implement a new drag procedure during the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament WPRA-approved barrel race at the 127th edition of the legendary event January 17 through February 8, 2025.
“The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo appreciates its longstanding relationship with the WPRA and its contributions to the sport of rodeo,” said FWSSR Rodeo Director Cal White. “We are delighted to recognize the value the women bring to the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament with an increase of more than $30,000 to $153,000 in 2025 for both barrel racing and breakaway roping, the only two ProRodeo events strictly for women. This is a part of the Tournament’s overall purse increase of 25% from $1.2 million in 2024 to $1.5 million in 2025. We also join the WPRA in its objective to provide the safest, most even competition surface possible for contestants and animal athletes alike and barrel racers will see significant improvements in 2025.”
In addition to continuing its policy of hand-raking between each run, the FWSSR will now drag after every four barrel racers with two tractors. The Show will also continue to chisel or deep rip the competition bed surface in between performances, as well as monitor and apply water as needed, followed by a grooming drag before, during and after each performance to ensure a level competition surface.
“The WPRA is pleased to work with the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo to add a drag during the barrel race helping to continue to elevate the sport to the next level,” stated Jimmie Munroe, WPRA President. “It is important that we, along with our rodeo committee partners, provide a safe environment for our members and their equine athletes that allows for them to perform at their very best.”