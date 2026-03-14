Standout Performances Highlight RODEOHOUSTON Super Series Four

As RODEOHOUSTON rolled through its first three Super Series, the fourth set of athletes brought a mix of returning veterans and competitors stepping into the spotlight inside NRG Stadium for the first time during the month of March.

Each Super Series gives athletes three opportunities to make their mark and earn as much money as possible, all with the goal of claiming the coveted Super Series guitar and securing a place in the semifinal round.

Here is a look at the athletes who made the most of their three rounds in Houston, cashing checks and building momentum as the rodeo moves closer to the semifinals.

Results

Five-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) bareback riding qualifier, R.C. Landingham, has carried momentum from the 2025 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) season into RODEOHOUSTON. His Super Series performance proved just how strong his start to the year has been. Landingham earned two round wins to bring his total earnings to $6,500 for just 24 seconds inside the NRG Stadium.

In the first round, Landingham matched up with Zastron Acres from the Calgary Stampede; the pair looked like perfect dancing partners as they earned 87 points. He backed that ride in the third round aboard Vitalix Womanizer from Cervi Championship Rodeo, where he added another 86-point ride to secure his second win.

Following an unforgettable 2025 season, steer wrestler, Chance Howard, is continuing that momentum in 2026, this time with all eyes on him as he accepted the Super Series guitar inside NRG Stadium.

Howard didn't pick up a round win; he demonstrated just how vital it is to be consistent, especially in a tournament-style rodeo. In Round 1, he stopped the clock at 4.0 seconds to earn $750. He came back in Round 2 with a 4.6-second run that placed him second and added another $2,000. In the final round, he stopped the clock at 4.8 seconds to collect $2,000 more.

The three solid runs put Howard at the top of the leaderboard with $4,750.

Coming off major success at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR), Mason Appleton and Sid Sporer lead the Super Series Four team roping leaderboard at RODEOHOUSTON with $5,500 a man. They head into the semifinal round, looking to make the finals and add another ‘Texas Swing’ champion buckle to their collection.

Kade Bruno | Fernando Sam-Sin

Fan favorite saddle bronc rider, Kade Bruno, matched with two of Calgary Stampede's most iconic horses, Erotic Tango and Weekend Departure, securing his spot to make an appearance in Houston next week.

It seems to be a common theme that athletes placed in two of their three rounds to take the semifinal spot as NFR tie-down roping qualifier Quade Hiatt secured his spot by doing just that. He earned $6,000 on three runs, with his fastest time being 8.7 seconds.

Rylee George proved yet again just how far consistency can take you as she was the top breakaway roper in Super Series Four.

With $6,750 earned, two round wins to her name from three days in Houston, young barrel racer Acey Pinkston found herself leading the pack against a talented barrel racing field.

Time and time again, Idaho cowboy Jordan Spears has shown the world just how consistent and competitive he can be when the pressure is on. Over the last three days, Spears was the only bull rider to cover two bulls, putting him at the top of the leaderboard and earning $7,250 in his push toward a seventh NFR qualification.