Rookie Bull Rider Hayden Walsh Slides Into The Top 10 After Breakout Performance

Things are heating up for rodeo athletes battling for a spot in the top 15 in the world standings. As the 2026 season heads into the summer months, athletes are down to just six months to earn the most cash and a spot at the National Finals Rodeo come December.

Hayden Welsh Enters The Arena

Hayden Welsh is a rookie in the PRCA this year and is making his mark quickly in the bull riding arena. He is fresh off winning both of the rounds in his bracket along with winning the entire pot of the semi-finals in Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

He finished fourth at the iconic rodeo in Fort Worth, marking himself as a true competitor in the game right now. With $45,544 earned this season, he can only go up from here as he continues to make waves in the arena. He currently sits at No. 6 in the average in Houston after three solid performances to kick off the rodeo, he now heads to the semifinals.

He is now working his way to the top at RODEOHOUSTON. His accomplishments this year have landed him at No. 9 in the bull riding world standings, a first for the rookie athlete.

Welsh’s most notable win of the season came right at the beginning, which technically was in October. The rookie cowboy out of Gillette, Wyoming took home the win at the Mountain States Circuit Finals, he also won the PRCA Permit Finals just weeks earlier.

Welsh Inching Into Top 5

Clearly, Welsh is on a roll this season as things haven’t slowed down for the cowboy. He remains at the top of the leaderboard consistently in nearly every rodeo he’s been in. He has an average ride score of 81.75, putting him in line with some of the sport's most iconic athletes.

For example, last year's bull riding world champion, Stetson Wright, currently holds an average score of 82.67, which means Walsh could be capable of the standard set by world champions in the sport.

Welsh is putting in the work to make it to the top. Right now, he is the only rookie athlete in the top 10 and he is only $4,000 dollars away from landing in the top five. A solid showout in Houston could propel the cowboy to solidify his spot in the standings even before the summer begins.

As RODEOHOUSTON continues, Welsh will have to continue to bring in high scores if he wants to take home a win. But, for a rookie, where he is now is a solid place to be, as the 2026 season will continue to pick up speed as summer approaches.