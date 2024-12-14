Four Time NFR Qualifying Bull Rider Clayton Sellars Doctor Releases From NFR
Clayton Sellars of Fruitlandpark, Fla., will not make another appearance at the 2024 National Finals Rodeo. The cowboy finished the regular season strong, winning the $30,000 round at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., to punch his ticket to the NFR. Sellars also capitalized at several Xtreme Bulls events throughout the season, banking big.
The 2018 Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association Resistol Rookie of the Year came up very successfully in high school and college rodeo, qualifying for the national finals at both of those levels. Sellars narrowly missed qualifying for the NFR that year, finishing no. 19 in the World Standings. From 2019-2021, he qualified for the NFR every year. Sellars placed in rounds and the average at the NFR all three of those years.
After a three year hiatus from Vegas, Sellars had returned again in 2024, having a bit of a roller coaster at the NFR. He bucked off in seven rounds, but won Round 3 for a $34,774 payday. Commentators speculated that something was bothering the top bull rider physically throughout the event. Whether this injury had been sustained earlier in the week is not confirmed.
The following is from a press release on prorodeo.com:
"LAS VEGAS – Veteran bull rider Clayton Sellars doctored released out of Round 9 with a groin injury at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge Friday night. By missing Round 9, Sellars also will have to sit out Round 10. Sellars was eighth in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $252,140. Sellars, who was making his fourth appearance at the Wrangler NFR and first since 2021, earned $44,774 in Las Vegas. Sellars won Round 3 with an 87.5-point ride on Stockyards Pro Rodeo's Hard Rock."
Sellars will have to sit out the final two rounds of the 2024 NFR, but it is unknown whether that is due to the nature of his injury or the ground rules. Per PRCA, "An injured contestant may, with a proper doctor's release from a medical doctor on the official NFR medical staff, turn out. If he/she does turn out, he/she must turn out at least two consecutive go-rounds in an event before resuming competition."
At this time, we do not have any further information regarding Sellars' injury. Best wishes to get well soon, Clayton Sellars, we hate to see anyone's NFR end this way.