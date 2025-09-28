Governor's Cup Crowns Champions and Determines 2025 NFR Qualifiers

What an electric finish at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Fall, S.D. In the final weekend of the professional rodeo season, we saw rodeo athletes capitalize when it counted most. On Sunday, the top eight competitors competed in a clean-slate semi-finals, with the top four returning to the high paying finals.

Bareback Riding

Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography

With Cole Franks, Rocker Steiner, Jayco Roper, and Sam Petersen moving on to the final four, it was an impressive round. Rocker Steiner went 88 points to take the $32,000 win and further his lead in the World Standings as he pursues his first gold buckle. Right behind him with a pair of 87.25-point rides were Steiner's traveling partner, Franks, and Petersen.

Steer Wrestling

Justin Shaffer | Nathan Meyer Photography

Four cowboys returned to the finals, riding the same two incredible horses. Rowdy Parrott and Stetson Jorgenson were both aboard the great "Crush" owned by Ty and Cierra Erickson. Justin Shaffer and Jesse Brown rode Shaffer's "Banker."

The last man out, Shaffer took the lead by one-tenth of a second. With a 3.7, he won the round. Jorgenson needed to make a move coming into the weekend and he did just that, finishing second with a 3.8.

Team Roping

Junior Nogueria | Nathan Meyer Photography

World Champions Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira claimed the win with a 3.8-second run, boosting them to the lead in the World Standings. Tanner Tomlinson and Coleby Payne came in second with a 4.0.

Cyle Denison and Lane Mitchell finished third, with Jake Smith and Douglas Rich taking the check for fourth.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Dawson Hay | Nathan Meyer Photography

One of the wildest events of the day, we saw two of the highest-ranked cowboys return to the final four round alongside two who were "on the bubble." Dawson Hay earned the win at 89.5 points, climbing the World Standings.

The biggest move came for Q Taylor, who was No. 20 in the World prior to the Cup. A second-place finish will earn him a spot at his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Ben Andersen and Damian Brennan will also compete in Las Vegas, tying for third/fourth with matching 87.5-point rides.

Tie-Down Roping

Kincade Henry | Nathan Meyer Photography

Although the four cowboys returning in the finals are all going to rope inside the Thomas and Mack, it was quite a round. Kincade Henry was the last man out and by one-tenth of a second, took the win. Dylan Hancock was right behind his good friend Henry, with a 7.5 for second. Jon Douch took the check for third with a 7.7 and Tom Crouse sealed his first NFR with a 9.0.

Breakaway Roping

Bailey Bates | Nathan Meyer Photography

Another nail-biting finish came for the ladies in the breakaway roping. With two cowgirls who desperately needed to make the finals moving on, Martha Angelone slipped in at fourth-place with a broken barrier. It was all Bailey Bates with a 2.1-second run for the $32,000 payday in the finals. Ranked No. 19 in the World coming into the weekend, it was a huge move for Bates as she qualifies for her first NFR.

Josie Conner took second with a 2.5 and after Rylee George broke the barrier as the last cowgirl out, Angelone was able to do exactly what she needed to clinch her NFR qualification. Placing third, Angelone was first out and had to wait until the final roper to know her fate.

Barrel Racing

Halyn Lide | Nathan Meyer Photography

Halyn Lide made an incredible move, taking the win with a 14.38-second run. To qualify for her second NFR, she needed to finish third-place or higher today. Another cowgirl on the bubble, Tricia Aldridge was right behind her, placing second with a 14.45. Megan McLeod-Sprague and Carlee Otero were already safely qualified for the NFR, but added substantially to their earnings today by finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Bull Riding

Ky Hamilton | Nathan Meyer Photography

With only two scores in the eight-man round, Ky Hamilton, Tristan Hutchings, Qynn Andersen, and Bryce Jensen moved on. Hamilton covered both of his bulls on Sunday, with a 90.75 and a 91.75. Winning almost $50,000 at the Cup, he also took home the high-money prize: a John Deere Gator.

