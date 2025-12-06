Team Ropers Duke Out Lightning Fast NFR Round 2

Jake Smith and Douglas Rich took the Round 2 victory with a time of 3.9. The pair is the first and only team so far to break into the 3-second mark at the 2025 NFR.

Smith and Rich finished third in Round 1 with a time of 4.8. Between their two checks so far, the team has taken home more than $58,000 each.

Both Smith and Rich have made trips to the Thomas & Mack before, but have yet to take home a World Title. With the NFR average paying out more than $94,000, the coveted gold buckles are still anybody's game.

Cyle Denison and Lane Mitchell held on for a 5th/6th place split with Tanner Tomlinson and Travis Graves. This marks Mitchell's first NFR, which means all of the 2025 first-time qualifiers have broken the ice at the finals.

How the Round Faired for Other Teams

PRCA

It was a fast night across the board in the team roping tonight, with the top six teams separated by only .3 of a second. Dawson Graham and Dillon Graham, Kolton Schmidt and Johnathan Torres, and Andrew Ward and Jake Long were all 4.1 to split second through fourth place.

After a no time in Round 1, the Graham brothers were back for blood tonight. The two first-time qualifiers looked like veterans tonight on a steer that those at the team roping steer break-in called just, "middle of the herd."

Tonight's check for Ward and Long will go a long way toward their gold buckle dreams. The pair came into the NFR sitting No. 7 in the world, but are rapidly moving toward the top of the standings. Ward and Long are currently leading the average race through Round 2.

The heartbreak continues for former World Champs Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp. Following Wade's miss in Round 1, Thorp missed for a no time in Round 2.

Round 2 Results

Team Roping:

Second round:

1. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich - 3.9

2. Andrew Ward/Jake Long - 4.1

2. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham - 4.1

2. Kolton Schmidt/Johnathan Torres - 4.1

5. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves - 4.2

5. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell - 4.2

In the team roping, lots of changes are yet to be made in the average race. Through Round 2, Ward and Long are on top with 8.3 seconds on two head.

Average Standings Through Round 2

1. Andrew Ward/Jake Long - 8.3/2

2. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich - 8.7/2

3. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill - 9.8/2

4. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves - 9.9/2

5. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell - 10.8/2

6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor - 12.7/2

7. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord - 13.7/2

8. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Noguiera - 13.8/2

More Rodeo News