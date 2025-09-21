'Sisters' Race Each Other for Bubble Spots in WPRA Barrel Racing Standings

These two cowgirls might not have the same last name, but they are family no doubt: Katelyn Scott and Halyn Lide.

Lide married Scott's brother, Aaron, and they have been sisters-in-law ever since. The pair currently sits outside looking in on this year's NFR qualifiers, but the year isn't over yet, and they are both well within striking distance.

Scott sits at No.16 in the world, just over $4,000 behind McKenna Coronado, who holds the bottom spot. Her sister is right on her heels, only $2,000 behind her.

There are a couple of rodeos left on the season that will change up the world standings in a big way- Mandan, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. There are others gunning for those last spots besides these two, so it is going to be a good one to watch down the stretch.

Lide vs. Scott

Yfat Yossifor / San Angelo Standard-Times

Scott had a big win at the end of the summer at the famous Caldwell Night Rodeo on Justa DTF Frenchman, barn name Peanut Seed.

Lorissa Jo Merritt (maiden name Lide) is actually the owner of Peanut Seed, Scott's blood sister. To say this is a family affair to get these girls to the finals is quite the understatement.

The last time Katelyn was able to rodeo full time was back in '19, then life got in the way. Now she is back and trying to run at the Thomas and Mack come December.

Lide is coming off of her first qualification to the NFR and even though she hasn't had big wins this year, she has been consistently placing on her well known gelding Jettin Ta Heaven. That is what it takes to make the finals. She is now sitting pretty with a chance to get into the top-15 even though her first win of the season just came.

Lide's professional rodeo career is a little different. Her first real year was back in '23 where she won over $50,000 which solidified her spot into the exclusive winter rodeos the following year. The money won is '23 propelled her to her first NFR qualification and now she is clawing to get back.

In a perfect world, the two would qualify for the NFR together, but most of the time, the world isn't perfect. However, the year isn't over yet, and there is still a lot of money left to be won, even though there are fewer than two weeks left before qualifiers are announced.

Maybe, just maybe, one (if not both) of these girls will run down the alley in the Thomas and Mack when December comes around.

