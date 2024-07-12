Hailey Kinsel and 'Sister' Break 17-Second Barrier in Calgary
The Calgary Stampede is in full swing and started what is called Pool C on Thursday, July 11. It was the first of three performances for the contestants seeded within that Pool. As a quick reminder, each Pool has 10 contestants competing in each event. All of the cowboys and cowgirls get three full rounds before determining who will move on to the semi-finals.
Former World Champion, Hailey Kinsel and her equine partner, 'Sister' also known as DM Sissy Hayday made their first appearance at the 2024 Calgary Stampede in Pool C. They lit up the crowd and the scoreboard in doing so.
After 2024 Rodeo Houston champion Leslie Smalygo made an almost flawless run and turned in a 17.08, the rest of the field chased her but didn't find the right stuff to catch her. Former NFR qualifier, Summer Kosel rounded three barrels in a beautiful pattern but was still a 17.35 (which is a great run by the way).
The 13-year-old palomino mare Sister had winning on her mind when it was her turn to come running. Everyone knows that sometimes Sister takes a step by the first barrel, but she still has the ability to do that and win. Well, she didn't take that step. She smoked the first barrel and that's when you know the field is in trouble. She went on to turn the second and third barrels in near perfect style.
When the scoreboard lit up the crowd went wild. They had just witnessed their first sub-17 second run of the year. Carlee Pierce and her amazing sorrel horse had put a 16-second run on the board but, it also included a tipped barrel penalty of five seconds, so it didn't count.
Kinsel and Sister clocked a 16.94 to win the round and deposit the $7,000 payday.
The Cotulla, Texas cowgirl and her yellow unicorn have earned a little more than $82,000 on the season so far and currently sit number five in the World Standings.
Kinsel and Sister have two more rounds at Calgary to determine who will move on out of Pool C to the semi-finals. Kinsel would love to repeat her performance from 2018 when she left as the Calgary Stampede Champion. Check back for more coverage throughout the week.
Calgary Pool C Round 1 Results:
Bareback Riding:
1. Dean Thompson, 87 points on Calgary Stampede’s Flap Jack, $7,000; 2. Jacob Lees, 85, $5,500; 3. Lane McGehee, 81.5, $4,500; 4. Garrett Shadbolt, 81, $3,250; 5. (tie) Sam Peterson and Orin Larsen, 80.5, $1,500 each; 7. (tie) Kody Lamb and Jake Stemo, 80 each; 9. Mason Stuller, 79; 10. Jesse Pope, 78.5.
Steer Wrestling:
1. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Trisyn Kalawaia, 4.1 seconds, $6,250 each; 3. Harley Cole, 4.7, $4,500; 4. Tanner Brunner, 4.8, $3,250; 5. Cody Devers, 5.0, $2,000; 6. Kyle Irwin, 5.5, $1,000; 7. Cole Walker, 17.1; 8. (tie) Cash Robb, Tyler Pearson and Ty Miller, NT.
Saddle Bronc Riding:
1. Logan Hay, 89.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s Exciting Bubbles, $7,000; 2. Wyatt Casper, 89, $5,500; 3. Dawson Hay, 86.5, $4,500; 4. (tie) Kade Bruno and Allen Boore, 84.5, $2,625 each; 6. Cole Elshere, 84, $1,000; 7. Ben Andersen, 83.5; 8. Traylin Martin, 80; 9. Brody Cress, 71.5; 10. Ryder Wright, NS.
Tie-Down Roping:
1. Cory Solomon, 8.0 seconds, $7,000; 2. Pecos Tatum, 8.7, $5,500 3. Ty Harris, 9.7, $4,500; 4. Garrett Elmore, 12.0, $3,250; 5. (tie) Macon Murphy, Tyler Milligan, Tom Crouse, Joel Harris, Quade Hiatt and Mary Yates, NT.
Barrel Racing:
1. Hailey Kinsel, 16.94 seconds, $7,000; 2. Leslie Smalygo, 17.08, $5,500; 3. Summer Kosel, 17.35, $4,500; 4. Stevi Hillman, 17.38, $3,250; 5. Wenda Johnson, 17.47, $2,000; 6. Halyn Lide, 17.57, $1,000; 7. Jordon Briggs, 17.71; 8. Sara Winkelman, 17.82; 9. Taylor Carver, 22.66; 10. Kassie Mowry, 27.32.
Bull Riding:
1. Chase Dougherty, 87.5 points on Smoke Bomb, $9,083; 2. Jeff Askey, 86.5, $7,583; 3. Cooper James, 75.5, $6,583; 4. (tie) Clayton Sellars, Jeter Lawrence, Ky Hamilton, Dustin Boquet, JR Stratford, Callum Miller and Tyler Bingham, NS.*(all totals include ground money).