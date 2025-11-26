2025 BFA World Championship Officially Cancelled Following EHV-1/EHM Outbreak

Barrel racers have been awaiting the verdict on the2025 Barrel Futurities of America (BFA) World Championships, held at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla. Each year, this is the first event for a brand new set of barrel futurity horses.

In barrel racing, a futurity horse cannot have ever entered a barrel racing competition prior to November 15 of their designated futurity year. Horses can either compete in November as three-year-olds (coming four, following January 1, or their birth date - depending how you view equine "age") or four-year-olds. Essentially, they will compete the following year at age four or five.

The critical part here is the "OR." Horses are only allowed one futurity year and once they make that first official run, there is no going back. For the horses who competed in the 2025 BFA $uper$takes, their futurity year has been declared. They will never get the experience of the BFA Juvenile Futurity (for three-year-olds only) that many owners or trainers intended them to have.

Why? The 2025 event has officially been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

BFA announced on social media:

"BFA Official Update

After the difficult decision to cancel the 40th Anniversary BFA this past week due to the EHV outbreak, and after carefully reviewing every possible option, the BFA Board has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the 2025 show. For all contestants who were checked in and did not get the chance to compete, entry fee refunds will be issued. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected during this unprecedented situation. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of our barrel racing community."

On November 18, 2025, following the conclusion of the BFA $uper$takes and Freshman Slot Race, the event was immediately stopped. Due to a positive case of EHV-1 on-site, horses and riders were sent home to complete their own quarantines.

While there is no turning back the clock for the futurity horses who started their year last week, it is now unclear where the road will lead next. Many events are being cancelled altogether, while others say they will carry on with precautions in place.

Social media is abuzz with opinions and questions. Many competitors do not feel safe transporting their horses right now, with the timeline of the virus. With the initial wave of the virus coming to a close, many veterinarians are discussing what the "second wave" will bring.

The first large batch of cases came after the WPRA World Finals in Waco, Texas, where it has been estimated that 1,000 horses were exposed. Those horses then went on to other events, where they were asymptomatic, but shedding a highly contagious virus.

By the time BFA week was really getting started, it was becoming clear that the spread was already extensive. As of November 25, there are 34 positive cases of EHV-1/EHM connected to the outbreak in eight different states.

The BFA Horse Sale, however, will be continuing on. Again, from BFA:

"The BFA Select Barrel Horse Sale is moving forward! We’re grateful to share that we will, in fact, be proceeding with a live sale. While the postponement caused understandable concern, our team has been working around the clock to find a solution that honors our consignors, buyers, and the integrity of this event. We’re proud of the dedication behind the scenes and committed to delivering the sale you’ve been counting on. A final decision will be made on Thursday, November 27th. Consignors will be contacted directly, and the announcement will be shared publicly. Thank you for your continued patience, trust, and support. Official update provided by BFA Sale Management."

